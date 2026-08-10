Magazine crossword: 1528

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 8 August 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1526

ACROSS: 1 Take the biscuit 10 Ropes 11 Narration 12 Solvers 13 Enhance 14 Snips 16 Antipasto 19 Big cheese 20 Yacht 22 Later on 25 Toaster 27 Artichoke 28 Truss 29 Simple interest

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DOWN: 2 Appalling 3 Ensue 4 Handshake 5 Borne 6 Slaphappy 7 Union 8 Tangelo 9 Crisis 15 Spherical 17 Treatment 18 Secateurs 19 Ballads 21 Thrust 23 Totem 24 Naomi 26 Alter

Clue of the week: Weakens binding in book (9,4)

Solution: WATERSHIP DOWN (hip in [waters down])

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