Magazine crossword: 1528
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 8 August 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1526
ACROSS: 1 Take the biscuit 10 Ropes 11 Narration 12 Solvers 13 Enhance 14 Snips 16 Antipasto 19 Big cheese 20 Yacht 22 Later on 25 Toaster 27 Artichoke 28 Truss 29 Simple interest
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 2 Appalling 3 Ensue 4 Handshake 5 Borne 6 Slaphappy 7 Union 8 Tangelo 9 Crisis 15 Spherical 17 Treatment 18 Secateurs 19 Ballads 21 Thrust 23 Totem 24 Naomi 26 Alter
Clue of the week: Weakens binding in book (9,4)
Solution: WATERSHIP DOWN (hip in [waters down])
Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.