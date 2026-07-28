Magazine crossword: 1526
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 25 July 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1524
ACROSS: 1 Mousse 5 Two-piece 9 Lame duck 10 Esther 11 Pencil pusher 13 Risk 14 Tail ends 17 Magnolia 18 Such 20 Construction 23 Cavern 24 Ungainly 25 Maltreat 26 Tiller
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DOWN: 2 Opal 3 Sheepskin 4 Equine 5 Take into account 6 Overpaid 7 Ictus 8 Clever Dick 12 Piña colada 15 Essential 16 Florence 19 Widget 21 Swept 22 Clue
Clue of the week: Sequence logged by gentleman resubmitted when typed the wrong way? (8)
Solution: USERNAME (reverse hidden)
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