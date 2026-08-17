Magazine crossword: 1529

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 15 August 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1527

ACROSS: 6 Hyena 7 Agar-agar 10 Theatre 11 Spaniel 12 Ontario 13 Smother 14 Achievement 19 Coal tit 21 So there 23 Emeriti 25 Clapper 26 Penelope 27 Image

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DOWN: 1 Fenestra 2 Batter 3 Malevolent 4 Dais 5 Radish 6 Hot dog 8 Abalone 9 Alarm 13 Seersucker 15 Hotline 16 Thespian 17 Aches 18 Dear me 20 Axemen 22 Tragic 24 Iron

Clue of the week: Great opera houses going under? The opposite (4)

Solution: ATOP (a hidden answer [“houses”] in “greAT OPera”)

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