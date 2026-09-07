Magazine crossword: 1532
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 5 September 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1530
ACROSS: 7 Ache 8 Get-up-and-go 10 Faustian 11 Reeves 12 Château 13 Eldest 15 Cosmetic surgery 18 Atrium 19 Mariner 22 Mantra 24 Decrease 25 Legitimate 26 Lone
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DOWN: 1 Scratch out 2 Geisha 3 Ignite 4 Stand-up comedian 5 Underdog 6 Ogre 9 Parvenu 14 Surprising 16 Maintain 17 Tympani 20 Racket 21 Needle 23 Acer
Clue of the week: Dried fruit is submerged in water (6)
Solution: RAISIN (is in rain)
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