Magazine crossword: 1533

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 12 September 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1531

ACROSS: 1 Mean 3 Stir frying 9 Sustain 11 Postman 12 Chateaubriand 14 Tittered 16 Reata 18 Nymph 19 Bouncers 21 Perpendicular 24 Pie-eyed 25 Turmoil 26 Sweetheart 27 Less

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DOWN: 1 Music stand 2 At sea 4 Tonsured 5 Report 6 Restaurant car 7 Immediate 8 Gang 10 Are we there yet 13 Casseroles 15 Timepiece 17 Loadstar 20 Beadle 22 Loose 23 Opus

Clue of the week: Some mouse droppings − not fresh (4)

Solution: USED (hidden clue)

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