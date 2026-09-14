Magazine crossword: 1533
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 12 September 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1531
ACROSS: 1 Mean 3 Stir frying 9 Sustain 11 Postman 12 Chateaubriand 14 Tittered 16 Reata 18 Nymph 19 Bouncers 21 Perpendicular 24 Pie-eyed 25 Turmoil 26 Sweetheart 27 Less
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DOWN: 1 Music stand 2 At sea 4 Tonsured 5 Report 6 Restaurant car 7 Immediate 8 Gang 10 Are we there yet 13 Casseroles 15 Timepiece 17 Loadstar 20 Beadle 22 Loose 23 Opus
Clue of the week: Some mouse droppings − not fresh (4)
Solution: USED (hidden clue)
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