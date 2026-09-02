Magazine crossword: 1531
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 29 August 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1529
ACROSS: 1 Strip clubs 6 Stop 10 Apple 11 Terrorise 12 Niceties 13 Vespa 15 Anagram 17 Article 19 Step out 21 Stentor 22 Clout 24 Scorcher 27 Attenuate 28 Party 29 Nero 30 Casseroles
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DOWN: 1 Slap 2 Replicate 3 Piece 4 Lithium 5 Barista 7 Tries 8 Piedà-terre 9 Corvette 14 Daisy chain 16 Roosting 18 Cathedral 20 Tostada 21 Shovels 23 Otter 25 Caper 26 Byes
Clue of the week: Dishonest scheme interrupted by resistance − get out fast! (5)
Solution: SCRAM (r inside scam)
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