Magazine crossword: 1540
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 24 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1538
ACROSS: 1 Pastor 4 Slinging 9 Closer 10 Espousal 12 Irks 13 Damp course 15 Indianapolis 18 Ice-cream cone 21 Generosity 22 Pals 24 Reasoned 25 Refine 26 Surfeits 27 Corner
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DOWN: 1 Pack it in 2 Stockade 3 Oven 5 Lost property 6 Neologisms 7 Insert 8 Golden 11 Balance sheet 14 Mascarpone 16 Rotation 17 Menswear 19 Agoras 20 Unfair 23 Memo
Clue of the week: Poem’s energy reflected in English crossword feature (7, first letter E)
Solution: ECLOGUE (E + [go < in clue])
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