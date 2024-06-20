Sudoku medium: June 20, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Sudoku hard: June 20, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: June 20, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
How AI is used in UK train stations
Under the Radar Image recognition software that can track passenger emotions pits privacy concerns against efficiency and safety improvements
By The Week UK Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 20, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 19, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: June 19, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 18, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: June 18, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 17, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: June 17, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 16, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published