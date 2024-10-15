Sudoku medium: October 15, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Sudoku hard: October 15, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 15, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Experts call for a Nato bank to 'Trump-proof' military spending
Under The Radar A new lender could aid co-operation and save millions of pounds, say think tanks
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 15, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 14, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: October 14, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 13, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: October 13, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 12, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: October 12, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: October 11, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published