This week’s question: Kim Kardashian fans who paid $150 for a luxury advent calendar from her Skims brand were outraged to discover the package contained loose hair ties, bobby pins, and other cheap accessories. In seven or fewer words, come up with a subject line for an email from a Skims customer complaining about this substandard holiday swag.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Cheapo calendar” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Monday, Nov. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 4 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pineapple pizza

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here: