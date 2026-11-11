The Week contest: Pineapple pizza

This week’s question: An Italian chef claims he was fired from a restaurant in Australia after he refused to put pineapple on pizza, calling the topping an “insult” to his culture. If this pie purist were to write a memoir about his culinary act of conscience, what might it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Pineapple pizza” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 27 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

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