Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health

Members of the British royal family are rushing to Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concern over her health.

Buckingham Palace in a statement on Thursday said the queen will remain under medical supervision because her doctors "are concerned for Her Majesty's health" following an evaluation. "The Queen remains comfortable" resting at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the statement added.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have traveled to Scotland to be with the queen, according to BBC News. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are also heading there, according to CNN. Harry and Meghan previously had a charity event scheduled for Thursday in London.

Queen Elizabeth has canceled numerous engagements over the past year due to health issues. In a first, she recently remained in Scotland rather than traveling to Buckingham Palace to receive the next British prime minister. The queen also canceled a trip to Northern Ireland in October on medical advice.

News of the queen's health prompted BBC One to suspend all its regular programming through the evening.