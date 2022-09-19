Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch that the queen gave her at funeral

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother with a personal touch.

At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, wore a diamond horseshoe brooch. According to People, this brooch was gifted to 7-year-old Charlotte by the queen herself. Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of horses.

Charlotte, who is third in line for the throne, walked in the funeral procession along with her brother, Prince George, and parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, did not attend the funeral.

Kate Middleton also wore a pearl necklace to the funeral that once belonged to the queen, according to Today. Another personal tribute came from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who wore earrings that, according to People, were also gifted to her by the queen. Meghan attended the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry, though royal observers noted they were seated in the second row, while William and Kate sat in the front row.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday after she lay in state at Westminster Hall for several days, leading members of the public to form massive lines to pay their respect. The queen's coffin is now being moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried.