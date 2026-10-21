Pope Leo’s cancer diagnosis and the future of his papacy

Uncertainty about pontiff’s drive to be leading moral role on global stage

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Photo collage of Pope Leo, the Gemelli hospital in Vatican, and a diagram of the lungs
Since taking office, Pope Leo has ‘emerged as an increasingly influential voice beyond the Church’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

At his election 18 months ago, the then 69-year-old Pope Leo was the youngest man chosen to lead the Catholic church for 40 years. It was “the view in the Vatican and among church leaders” that “he had a long papacy in front of him”, said CNN. But, after his shock cancer diagnosis last week, “that assumption” is “being tested”.

‘Big question mark’

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