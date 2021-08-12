'You're kidding yourself': GOP representative shuts down heckler who claims Trump won 2020 election

Talk about a tough crowd.

During a recent fundraising event, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was heckled by Bobby Piton, a Republican Illinois Senate candidate, for refusing to claim the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, Mediaite reports.

"There are certain states with problems, but don't kid yourself into believing that's why we lost," said Crenshaw. "It's not. It's not. I'll tell you openly."

Piton wasted no time coming after Crenshaw, nearly interrupting him as he shouted, "You're wrong. You're wrong! ... I have plenty of proof. I have proof in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia."

Piton continued by baselessly predicting the results of the election would flip following the Maricopa County audit, which Crenshaw repeatedly dismissed. "I'm not going to argue with this," Crenshaw said. "I'm not going to argue with you on this. ... This is something you've gotta accept. Is there a lot of voter fraud? Yeah, probably is. Enough that Trump won? No, absolutely not."

Piton then warned Crenshaw, "You'll see," but the representative had, at that point, had enough. "You're kidding yourself," he replied.

Watch the moment below: