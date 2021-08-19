Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Lawmakers condemn GOP Rep. Mo Brooks for appearing to sympathize with Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect

byBrigid Kennedy
4:59 PM

In the wake of Thursday's Capitol Hill bomb scare, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) issued a statement appearing to at least partly sympathize with the now-surrendered suspect who, while in a standoff with authorities, made anti-government remarks and claimed to have explosives in the back of his truck. 

"Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known," Brooks wrote that "generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society." He added that he "strongly [encourages] patriotic Americans" to "fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections" because "America's future is at risk."

Some of Brooks' colleagues, however, took issue with the lawmaker's partially-supportive response. 

Notably, Brooks is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of helping incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.