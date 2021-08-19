Lawmakers condemn GOP Rep. Mo Brooks for appearing to sympathize with Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect

In the wake of Thursday's Capitol Hill bomb scare, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) issued a statement appearing to at least partly sympathize with the now-surrendered suspect who, while in a standoff with authorities, made anti-government remarks and claimed to have explosives in the back of his truck.

"Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known," Brooks wrote that "generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society." He added that he "strongly [encourages] patriotic Americans" to "fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections" because "America's future is at risk."

My statement on the Capitol bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/yCuTNTbJyP — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) August 19, 2021

Some of Brooks' colleagues, however, took issue with the lawmaker's partially-supportive response.

Let us be very clear. Attacking the US Capitol, or inciting violence against the US Capitol is not "understandable citizen anger". It is seditious. It is treasonous. It is an act of terrorism. Inflammatory statements like this are the cause of the problem, not the solution. https://t.co/o2xn1rScgU — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) August 19, 2021

Mo, let me tell you from experience. Car bombs don’t discriminate between Democrats and Republicans. Any type of encouragement puts us all in danger. https://t.co/tas0RqELVK — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 19, 2021

This is the kind of brainless right wing garbage that makes you wonder if democracy can survive. https://t.co/2frdijk1Rn — Jim Himes (@jahimes) August 19, 2021

It is astonishing that this needs to be said but no one who serves in Congress should be expressing public sympathy with the views of a terrorist who threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol. I would have thought we could all at least agree on that. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 19, 2021

Tell us you stand with the terrorist without telling us you stand with the terrorist. https://t.co/oORYT2ujPP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 19, 2021

Notably, Brooks is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of helping incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.