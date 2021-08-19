sympathy for the devil
Lawmakers condemn GOP Rep. Mo Brooks for appearing to sympathize with Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect
In the wake of Thursday's Capitol Hill bomb scare, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) issued a statement appearing to at least partly sympathize with the now-surrendered suspect who, while in a standoff with authorities, made anti-government remarks and claimed to have explosives in the back of his truck.
"Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known," Brooks wrote that "generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society." He added that he "strongly [encourages] patriotic Americans" to "fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections" because "America's future is at risk."
Some of Brooks' colleagues, however, took issue with the lawmaker's partially-supportive response.
Notably, Brooks is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, and has been accused of helping incite the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.