J.D. Vance's spineless 'common good conservatism'

Back in 2019, Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance gave a speech describing his hopes that the GOP would turn away from economic libertarianism and small-government orthodoxy to become a "pro-worker, pro-family" party. Conservatives should stop slavishly serving big corporations, he suggested, and focus on making it easier for Americans to get a decent job, have kids, and live rewarding lives.

"If your American dream is to be a good dad or to be a good husband, a good mom or a good wife, that is the American dream that seems to be disappearing even in the wake of a solid economy," Vance said. "Because for the past 20 or 30 years, we've had booms and busts, we've had recessions and good times in the business cycle, but the very consistent trend is that people in the middle of the country have not done well economically, and more importantly, they haven't done well socially either."

Some progressives might approve of that diagnosis. But Vance deliberately left the policy particulars out of his talk. "We still need to figure out a lot of the details," he said. Three years later, though, Vance is a Republican candidate for one of Ohio's U.S. Senate seats — those details matter now. So how's his high-minded rhetoric working out in practice?

Not so great. On Monday, his campaign's internal polling leaked to the media — a brutal 98-page PowerPoint presentation that showed Vance (despite running a relentlessly "own the libs" campaign) is losing ground in the GOP primary because voters don't perceive him as being Trumpy enough. The pollster's recommendation: Vance should come out strong with a lot of anti-immigrant, anti-foreigner proposals.