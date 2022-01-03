Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol

Former Senate leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), who died last week at age 82, will lie in state at the Capitol on Jan. 12, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday in a joint statement. Due to surging coronavirus infections, only invited guests will be allowed to attend the formal arrival and departure ceremonies.

"Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week," Schumer said. Pelosi added, "Sen. Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own." Reid served in the House and Senate for more than 30 years, and as Senate majority leader helped pass former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. He retired in 2017 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.