Biden aiming to safeguard abortion rights with new executive order

President Biden will on Friday sign an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion and other reproductive health care services now that Roe v. Wade (1973) has been overturned, the White House announced.

Per the administration's fact sheet, the order "builds on the actions" the White House has already taken to "defend reproductive rights" by protecting access to services like abortion and contraception; guarding patient privacy; promoting safety and security for patients, providers, and clinics; and coordinating federal efforts to safeguard reproductive rights.

In more specific terms, the order will direct Health and Human Services to expand access to abortion pills, fortify birth control coverage under Obamacare, and organize free legal services for those that have been criminally charged for seeking out or providing an abortion, among a number of other provisions, Politico reports.

The fact sheet also reiterated a stance the president has repeatedly taken in aftermath of the court's bombshell ruling — that "the only way to secure a woman's right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law."

"Until then," however, Biden "has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion," the statement read.

To that end, despite the White House's dismissal of other, more progressive ideas, Biden said last week that he would support suspending the filibuster to pass abortion protections through the Senate.