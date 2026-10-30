The ‘King Charles is Muslim’ conspiracy theory

Claims the monarch secretly converted to Islam and intends to dismantle Britain’s Christian identity have circulated for years

By
Published
Sultan of Oman and King Charles
King Charles recited a hadith in Arabic at the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman
(Image credit: Jordan Pettitt / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

A London councillor resigned from Reform UK after footage emerged of him saying King Charles was a “traitorous” secret Muslim and should be beheaded.

Bromley councillor Dean Miller’s baseless remarks, recorded as part of ITV News’ undercover investigation into Reform, were only the latest airing of an increasingly widespread conspiracy theory that the British monarch, and head of the Church of England, is operating as a stealth Muslim who intends to dismantle the country’s Christian identity from within.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing