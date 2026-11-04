King Charles and the slavery reparations row

Monarch and PM both stop short of apologising for Britain’s role in slave trade, and sidestep growing calls in Commonwealth for financial redress

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King Charles III meets a guest as he attends an official dinner and reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in antigua
The King spoke of the ‘monstrous injustice’ of the trade that forced an estimated 12-15 million enslaved people from Africa
(Image credit: Isabel Infantes / Pool / Getty Images)

“No one seems to want to apologise for the transatlantic slave trade, do they?” said Tom Peck in The Times. The prime minister and King Charles were both in the Caribbean for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua yesterday, a summit dominated every year by growing calls for slavery reparations.

King Charles, the head of the Commonwealth, spoke of the “monstrous injustice” of the trade that forced an estimated 12-15 million enslaved people from Africa, about 4.7 million to the Caribbean, and caused unquantifiable human suffering. It “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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