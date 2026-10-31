Meghan Markle: the allegations against her father

Child sex abuse claims against Thomas Markle Sr cast the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to cut contact in a new light

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Meghan Markle looking surprised at an event in Nottingham
Meghan was reportedly advised not to speak publicly about the allegations
(Image credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images)

The media appears to owe the Duchess of Sussex an apology, said Sophie Heawood in The Independent. For years, critics have described Meghan as heartless for shunning her father in his declining years, but her estrangement from Thomas Markle Sr now makes a lot more sense.

Grim story

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