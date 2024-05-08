Prince Harry returns to mark 10 years of Invictus – but he won't see the King

Duke of Sussex will not see his father during London visit 'due to His Majesty's full programme'

Prince Harry is greeted by members of the Honourable Artillery Company as he arrives for the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation in London, marking 10 years of the event
(Image credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)
By
published
Contributions from

Prince Harry is in London to celebrate a decade of the Invictus Games, but a visit to his father, the King, will not be on the agenda.

Today's Invictus thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral will be the "first major event Harry has attended in Britain for some time", said Sky News. It is also the first time he has been back to the country since his "rushed visit to see the King in February after the monarch's cancer diagnosis". 

Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

Hollie Clemence is the UK executive editor. She joined the team in 2011 and spent six years as news editor for the site, during which time the country had three general elections, a Brexit referendum, a Covid pandemic and a new generation of British royals. Before that, she was a reporter for IHS Jane’s Police Review, and travelled the country interviewing police chiefs, politicians and rank-and-file officers, occasionally from the back of a helicopter or police van. She has a master’s in magazine journalism from City University, London, and has written for publications and websites including TheTimes.co.uk and Police Oracle.

