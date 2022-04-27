Russia releases former Marine Trevor Reed in surprise prisoner swap with U.S.

Former Marine and American citizen Trevor Reed has been released from Russian custody in a surprise prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S., The Associated Press reports Wednesday morning.

Russia traded Reed, who was arrested in the summer of 2019, for Konstantin Yaroshensko, a "convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America," AP writes. The deal arrived "as a result of a long negotiation process," said Mariza Sakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, per NBC News.

"Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is safely on his way back to the United States," Reed's family said. Reed will "tell his own story" when he is ready, they added.

Following his arrest in 2019, Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly assaulting a Russian officer after a night of drinking. Reed's family "maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and expressed concern about his declining health," AP writes.

President Biden said in a statement he was "delighted" to share the news of Reed's freedom with his family.

"The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly," Biden said. "We won't stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."

Despite Reed's release, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, as well as WNBA star Britney Griner remain in Russian custody.