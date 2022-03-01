Republicans slam Biden over continued Russian oil and gas imports

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) blasted President Biden on Tuesday for failing to include oil and gas exports in his sanctions against Russia, The Associated Press reported.

Per AP, Portman slammed Biden for increasing America's dependence on Russian oil after "shut[ting] down the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have transported tens of thousands of barrels each day from Canada to U.S. refineries."

Stitt sent a letter to Biden, in which he wrote that "we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies."

Today I sent a letter to President Biden demanding he take action to strengthen the U.S. and our allies by embracing America’s domestic oil and natural gas industry, including immediately halting the importation of Russian oil and natural gas. pic.twitter.com/c71vruNrYg — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) March 1, 2022

Last month, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed" if he ordered an invasion of Ukraine. So far, U.S. sanctions have blocked several large Russian banks, restricted the country's sale of sovereign debt abroad, and targeted Russia's oligarchs and their families.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday that U.S. companies had not been banned from importing oil and gas from Russia, though she said the administration hasn't "ruled out" such a policy.

According to BBC, oil and gas provided 39 percent of Russia's federal budget revenue and accounted for 60 percent of Russian exports in 2019.