Biden announces new, 'full blocking sanctions' against Russia

President Biden on Tuesday announced a fresh set of "full blocking sanctions" against Moscow, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order late Monday evening to send troops into eastern Ukraine.

Included are measures targeting two large Russian financial insitutions, the country's sale of sovereign debt abroad, and Russia's "elites and their family members," Bloomberg writes, quoting the president. In addition, Biden will move American forces in Europe to shore up Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Biden announces “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia/ full blocking sanctions on: - 2 Russian financial institutions, VEB & military bank - Russian sovereign debt - Russian elites & family members - worked with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 will not move forward — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 22, 2022

Pres. Biden explains new sanctions imposed on Russia that are ‘closely coordinated’ with U.S. allies following the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis pic.twitter.com/wrk49ExhhO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 22, 2022

Should Russian aggresion continue to escalate, additional sanctions are be expected, the president noted — those announced on Tuesday are just the "first tranche."

"Who in the lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belong to his neighbors?" Biden said.

‘Who in the lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belong to his neighbors?’ — Pres. Biden discusses the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine’ pic.twitter.com/ST0S0Vkne8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 22, 2022

"This is a flagrant violation of international law, and demands a firm response from the international community," he continued.

That said, however, "defending freedom will have costs for us, as well, and here at home," Biden noted. "We need to be honest about that." The president said that despite the drawbacks for the U.S., he's going to do his best to make sure the Russian economy is the one that feels the burn.

"I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump, this is critical to me," he continued.

"We're going to judge Russia by its actions, not its words," Biden went on. "And whatever Russia does next, we're ready to respond with unity, clarity, and conviction."