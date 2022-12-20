Report: Zelensky to visit U.S. and address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press.

At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill.

Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will reportedly thank the United States for the financial assistance it has provided Ukraine, which comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-round spending package that includes an additional $45 billion in aid to the country.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not confirm Zelensky's visit on Tuesday, per CNN. However, Axios reported that Pelosi had sent a letter to her House colleagues asking them to "be physically present at our session Wednesday night."

Zelensky's visit was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The visit would be Zelensky's first trip out of Ukraine since the war began this past February, though he has made numerous virtual addresses in the ten months since the fighting started. However, sources reiterated that the visit has not yet been finalized, and that the circumstances could change due to ongoing security concerns.