Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

The U.S. Senate has easily passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The Senate passed the package on Thursday in a 86-11 vote after it was previously approved in the House of Representatives. It now heads to President Biden's desk, and he's set to sign it. The president originally asked for $33 billion in Ukraine aid, and he recently urged Congress to pass the bill "immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days."

The legislation includes $9 billion to restock U.S. equipment being sent to the country amid its war with Russia, according to CNN.

Passage of the package was delayed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who unsuccessfully pushed for it to include language creating an inspector general position that would oversee the Ukraine spending, NBC News reports. Eleven Republican senators voted against passing the bill, including Paul and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

"Help is on the way, really significant help," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) said, per the AP. "Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious."