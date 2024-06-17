How fatherhood changes the brain
These brain changes may help men to better bond with their baby
What happened
Women's brains get rewired during and after pregnancy, and new research "shows that new fathers go through similar changes," The Washington Post said. Yes, "dad brain is real," Darby Saxbe, a University of Southern California psychology professor, wrote in a New York Times Father's Day column. And all things considered, "it's a good thing."
Who said what
"Parenting requires unique skill sets," so it makes sense new "parents would need to adapt," the Post said. Saxbe and colleagues in Spain found through brain imaging that, like new mothers, "men experienced a reduction in gray matter before and after they became fathers," especially in the high-level cerebral cortex.
A "shrinking brain sounds like bad news," but "less can be more," Saxbe wrote in the Times. Purging gray matter "might fine-tune the brain to work more efficiently," and the more the shrinkage, the closer the bonding between father and child — though downsides may include "worse sleep and more symptoms of depression and anxiety." Depression may be exacerbated by a drop in testosterone.
What next?
The "take-home message" for would-be fathers "is that brain change is likely a good thing," Saxbe said, and for policymakers, "supporting fathers should be a priority."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support
Speed Read Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden warns of more Trump Supreme Court picks
Speed Read President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama discussed the repercussions of a second Trump term at a fundraiser
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 17, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - Elon brings home the bacon, IVF under attack, and more
By The Week US Published
-
DNA suggests Mayans sacrificed boy siblings
Speed Read These findings "flew in the face of the argument that it was mostly young virgin women" being sacrificed
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Boeing and NASA ready first crewed Starliner flight
Speed Read Two NASA astronauts are heading to the International Space Station
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Orangutan heals cut with medicinal plant
Speed Read A Sumatran orangutan in Indonesia has been self-medicating to heal a wound on his cheek
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Geoffrey Hinton: the ‘Godfather of AI’ who quit Google to warn about technology
Why Everyone’s Talking About Artificial intelligence pioneer says a part of him now regrets his life’s work
By Arion McNicoll Published