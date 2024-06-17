How fatherhood changes the brain

These brain changes may help men to better bond with their baby

Father with infant asleep on chest
Women's brains get rewired when their child is born — and it turns out, men's do too
(Image credit: Justin Paget / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Women's brains get rewired during and after pregnancy, and new research "shows that new fathers go through similar changes," The Washington Post said. Yes, "dad brain is real," Darby Saxbe, a University of Southern California psychology professor, wrote in a New York Times Father's Day column. And all things considered, "it's a good thing."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Brain Parenting
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸