American team to help investigate massive aquarium break in Germany

After one of the world's largest aquariums burst in Germany, the American company that helped manufacture the tank said it will send a team of investigators to examine how the enclosure could have ruptured.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, the company that manufactured and installed the aquarium nearly 20 years ago, told The Associated Press in a statement, "At this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure." The company added that it was "deeply saddened by the animals and aquatic life lost."

The 46-foot-high AquaDom aquarium was the centerpiece of the atrium in the Radisson Collection hotel in central Berlin. Without warning, the water tank suffered a catastrophic failure on Friday morning, bursting open and sending copious amounts of water and debris spilling into the hotel lobby and onto the street.

According to Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, around 264,000 gallons of water spilled from the aquarium, and almost all of the 1,500 tropical fish within were killed. City officials also said two people were injured by broken glass, though they are likely to make a full recovery.

While fire officials said the building was not deemed to be in danger, Raddison Hotels said they had immediately closed the hotel and would be relocating the guests.

"We offer our full support to the injured guest and our colleague and wish for a speedy recovery," Raddison said in a statement. "Members of our leadership team are on site, and, together with the authorities, are looking into the cause of the incident."