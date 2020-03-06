Global coronavirus infections near 100,000, deaths top 3,300

President Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow is continuing to claim the COVID-19 coronavirus is "contained" as the number of cases in the United States passes 230 across 21 states.

Kudlow in an interview with CNBC on Friday said he will "argue" the new virus has been "contained" in the U.S., repeating the assertion he made last week as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was warning that the new virus could soon severely disrupt everyday life.

"We don't actually know what the magnitude of the virus is going to be, although frankly, so far, it looks relatively contained," Kudlow told CNBC on Friday. "...The vast majority of Americans are not at risk of this virus."

Kudlow also said "America should stay at work," arguing that the private sector is "going to solve this disease" and again reiterating, "I will still argue to you that this is contained. It can't be airtight, but ... in a relative sense, relative to our population, relative to ordinary flus ... I think it is relatively contained."

CNBC host David Faber challenged Kudlow on his claims throughout the interview, at one point telling him that the coronavirus is "much more serious than the flu, as you know." Faber also told Kudlow that "it's very hard to say whether it really is in any way contained or whether we are not all at risk," to which Kudlow responded, "Well, I'm not sure where you're going on that." Brendan Morrow