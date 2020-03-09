See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Trump reportedly told aides he fears journalists will purposefully try to infect him with coronavirus on Air Force One

2:21 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump puts on a brave face when talking about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but things are reportedly pretty different behind closed doors.

Vanity Fair reports that Trump — a well-known germaphobe — is "melting down over this." Perhaps not shockingly, he's focused on the media, in particular, one person close to the White House said. That reportedly includes him telling aides last week that he was concerned journalists would purposefully contract COVID-19 in an attempt to infect him on Air Force One.

Another source painted an image more in line with Trump's public reaction to the virus, as well, telling Vanity Fair he reportedly wants the Justice Department to "open an investigation of the media for market manipulation" as he tries to stave off, or at least provide a more optimistic outlook for, the plummeting stock market.

The White House did not respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment. Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus concerns
Italy's Olympic Committee canceled all sports for the next month

2:21 p.m.
Italian Olympic Committee.
Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Italy is shutting down one of its last institutions still standing.

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the country, especially in the north, Italy's Olympic Committee has decided to suspend all sports until April 3, it announced Monday. That applies to football teams that were previously holding out — at least when their games are played in Italy.

The Olympic Committee, known as CONI, made its announcement just before a football match between Italian teams Sassuolo and Brescia began, The Associated Press reports. That game continued playing as scheduled, but future Serie A games have been suspended at least for the next month. Still, CONI's purview can't stop Italian teams from continuing international play, like in the Champions League and Europa League.

The announcement comes after Italy's sports minister admonished Serie A for playing games to empty stadiums over the weekend. "The world of football feels immune to rules and sacrifices," Vincenzo Spadafora said, calling the decision to play on "irresponsible." Upcoming Champions League games played in Germany and England are schedule to go on as usual, but one slated for France won't have fans as the country has banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The Italian swimming federation recently withdrew its teams from international competitions and canceled some Olympic qualifying events even though the 2020 games are just a few months away. Kathryn Krawczyk

one last time
Harry and Meghan officially end their royal duties

2:01 p.m.
Harry and Meghan.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's farewell tour has come to an end.

Harry and Meghan on Monday made what's expected to be their last appearance as senior royals ahead of their planned step back, The Associated Press reports. Harry and Meghan, alongside other members of the British royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, attended Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Last week, Harry and Meghan made their first official joint appearance since they announced in January that they would "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Meghan over the weekend also met with students in London to commemorate International Women's Day. During these final appearances, Harry and Meghan have been "greeted by cheering crowds," NBC News reports.

The AP reports that this year's Commonwealth Day event was a departure from 2019's, as "Harry and Meghan were ushered to their seats before the monarch's arrival instead of awaiting the queen and walking through the church with her as they did last year."

The New York Times also notes that some "awkwardness" was almost created with the original plan of having Prince William and Kate Middleton participate in the queen's procession but not Harry and Meghan; ultimately, "both couples ended up skipping the procession," the Times reports. Harry and Meghan sat behind William and Kate, the Times also says, and "the brothers did not exchange words as the service began."

Harry and Meghan are set to officially step back as senior royals on March 31. With no more scheduled appearances after today's event, Newsweek reports the two are expected to now head to Canada. Brendan Morrow

'considering our options'
Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on cooperating with Epstein probe, prosecutor says

12:46 p.m.

Prince Andrew has "shut the door" on cooperating with prosecutors in their ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, according to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, provided this update on Monday after in January saying Andrew had so far been providing "zero cooperation" in the Epstein probe, even though prosecutors and the FBI were seeking an interview with him. Last year, Andrew stepped back from public duties after his ties to the late convicted sex offender came under scrutiny. Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies.

Andrew has now "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation," Berman said Monday, per NBC News' Tom Winter. Berman added that his office is "considering our options."

When Andrew announced he would step back from public duties, he said that "of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," and on Monday, Berman took note of this previous "very public offer" from the prince. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
New York's Port Authority executive director tested positive for coronavirus

12:37 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that the state's Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo didn't divulge too much information, but he did say Cotton was "working at home" while he's under quarantine. Because of his job, Cotton was at the region's airports in recent weeks as many people with the virus returned to the New York area. Cotton's senior team will also be tested, which means several of them could also wind up being quarantined. In total, New York now has 142 confirmed cases, making it the state with the most confirmed infections in the country.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church in Georgetown also tested positive for COVID-19. He reportedly offered communion to and shook hands with more than 500 parishioners last week and on Feb. 24, which prompted the church to cancel Masses for the first time since the 1800s. All worshippers reportedly must self-quarantine.

Cole released a statement Monday and said he'll remain in quarantine for 14 days but is in "good spirits." Tim O'Donnell

it smells like flowers
New York will make its own hand sanitizer using prisoners likely making pennies an hour

12:36 p.m.

New York is rolling out its own hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus price gouging — and using some controversial practices to make it.

At a Monday press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) acknowledged that shelves of hand sanitizer, soap, and other cleaning supplies had run empty and online resellers had taken advantage by charging exorbitant prices. So the state is making its own floral-scented hand sanitizer to distribute for free to schools, prisons, and municipalities, and Cuomo is considering selling it online if the price gouging continues.

New York's sanitizer is stronger than most on the market, and also costs far less. The latter is because it's being made by Corcraft, which pays incarcerated people around 65 cents an hour for their work. A Cuomo aide said prisoners at Great Meadow Correctional Facility upstate will make the sanitizer, and it'll cost New York about $6 per gallon to produce.

New York City will similarly rely on prison labor if COVID-19 ravages the area. According to the city's Pandemic Influeza Surge Plan, last updated in 2008, Rikers Island prisoners will dig graves in a pandemic situation. That scenario seems very unlikely right now, as healthy and children and adults have recovered well from the new coronavirus infections.

Cuomo also reported there were 142 COVID-19 cases in New York state as of Monday, the most of any state.

Kathryn Krawczyk

pete buttigieg live
Pete Buttigieg is going to be a late-night talk show host for a day

11:26 a.m.
Pete Buttigieg.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Flip through the channels this Thursday night for gut-busting monologues from all your favorite late-night hosts: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and ... Pete Buttigieg?

That's right, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be temporarily filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12. Buttigieg confirmed as much during an appearance on Today, explaining that none other than Patrick Stewart will be his guest.

Buttigieg also confirmed he'll do an opening monologue on the show, although "hopefully, some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that," he said. Whether Buttigieg the talk-show host will have some zingers about Buttigieg the former Democratic presidential candidate remains to be seen.

But this temporary gig for Buttigieg will come less than two weeks after he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Should Buttigieg's late-night chops impress, perhaps he could one day take over permanently, going from presidential contender to network TV host and, therefore, pulling a reverse President Trump. Brendan Morrow

look on the bright side
Trump cheers lower gas prices amid stock market plunge, downplays coronavirus fears again

11:23 a.m.

When it comes to the novel coronavirus, President Trump is ever the optimist.

As the virus spreads throughout the U.S. and across the globe, stoking fears about physical and economic health (amplified by Monday's stock market plunge), Trump has maintained a mostly rosy outlook. He continued that Monday first by highlighting tumbling gas prices — spurred by Saudi Arabia's decision to slash oil exports by 10 percent over the weekend and crude oil falling more than 20 percent — which he said were "good for the consumer."

A few minutes later he complained about the economic ramifications of COVID-19, arguing that the flu affects and kills a lot more people than the new virus, but nothing shuts down.

Trump, for what it's worth, admitted he only recently learned people died from the flu. But he now seems to be running with the knowledge at full speed. Tim O'Donnell

