Trump cheers lower gas prices amid stock market plunge, downplays coronavirus fears again

11:23 a.m.

When it comes to the novel coronavirus, President Trump is ever the optimist.

As the virus spreads throughout the U.S. and across the globe, stoking fears about physical and economic health (amplified by Monday's stock market plunge), Trump has maintained a mostly rosy outlook. He continued that Monday first by highlighting tumbling gas prices — spurred by Saudi Arabia's decision to slash oil exports by 10 percent over the weekend and crude oil falling more than 20 percent — which he said were "good for the consumer."

A few minutes later he complained about the economic ramifications of COVID-19, arguing that the flu affects and kills a lot more people than the new virus, but nothing shuts down.

Trump, for what it's worth, admitted he only recently learned people died from the flu. But he now seems to be running with the knowledge at full speed. Tim O'Donnell

Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on cooperating with Epstein probe, prosecutor says

12:46 p.m.

Prince Andrew has "shut the door" on cooperating with prosecutors in their ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, according to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, provided this update on Monday after in January saying Andrew had so far been providing "zero cooperation" in the Epstein probe, even though prosecutors and the FBI were seeking an interview with him. Last year, Andrew stepped back from public duties after his ties to the late convicted sex offender came under scrutiny. Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies.

Andrew has now "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation," Berman said Monday, per NBC News' Tom Winter. Berman added that his office is "considering our options."

When Andrew announced he would step back from public duties, he said that "of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," and on Monday, Berman took note of this previous "very public offer" from the prince. Brendan Morrow

New York's Port Authority executive director tested positive for coronavirus

12:37 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday that the state's Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo didn't divulge too much information, but he did say Cotton was "working at home" while he's under quarantine. Because of his job, Cotton was at the region's airports in recent weeks as many people with the virus returned to the New York area. Cotton's senior team will also be tested, which means several of them could also wind up being quarantined. In total, New York now has 142 confirmed cases, making it the state with the most confirmed infections in the country.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church in Georgetown also tested positive for COVID-19. He reportedly offered communion to and shook hands with more than 500 parishioners last week and on Feb. 24, which prompted the church to cancel Masses for the first time since the 1800s. All worshippers reportedly must self-quarantine.

Cole released a statement Monday and said he'll remain in quarantine for 14 days but is in "good spirits." Tim O'Donnell

New York will make its own hand sanitizer using prisoners likely making pennies an hour

12:36 p.m.

New York is rolling out its own hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus price gouging — and using some controversial practices to make it.

At a Monday press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) acknowledged that shelves of hand sanitizer, soap, and other cleaning supplies had run empty and online resellers had taken advantage by charging exorbitant prices. So the state is making its own floral-scented hand sanitizer to distribute for free to schools, prisons, and municipalities, and Cuomo is considering selling it online if the price gouging continues.

New York's sanitizer is stronger than most on the market, and also costs far less. The latter is because it's being made by Corcraft, which pays incarcerated people around 65 cents an hour for their work. A Cuomo aide said prisoners at Great Meadow Correctional Facility upstate will make the sanitizer, and it'll cost New York about $6 per gallon to produce.

New York City will similarly rely on prison labor if COVID-19 ravages the area. According to the city's Pandemic Influeza Surge Plan, last updated in 2008, Rikers Island prisoners will dig graves in a pandemic situation. That scenario seems very unlikely right now, as healthy and children and adults have recovered well from the new coronavirus infections.

Cuomo also reported there were 142 COVID-19 cases in New York state as of Monday, the most of any state.

Kathryn Krawczyk

Pete Buttigieg is going to be a late-night talk show host for a day

11:26 a.m.
Pete Buttigieg.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Flip through the channels this Thursday night for gut-busting monologues from all your favorite late-night hosts: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and ... Pete Buttigieg?

That's right, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be temporarily filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12. Buttigieg confirmed as much during an appearance on Today, explaining that none other than Patrick Stewart will be his guest.

Buttigieg also confirmed he'll do an opening monologue on the show, although "hopefully, some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that," he said. Whether Buttigieg the talk-show host will have some zingers about Buttigieg the former Democratic presidential candidate remains to be seen.

But this temporary gig for Buttigieg will come less than two weeks after he dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Should Buttigieg's late-night chops impress, perhaps he could one day take over permanently, going from presidential contender to network TV host and, therefore, pulling a reverse President Trump. Brendan Morrow

Washington nursing home with coronavirus outbreak reported shocking escalation from 'no symptoms to death'

11:01 a.m.
nuring home.
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

The epicenter of Washington state's coronavirus outbreak has a disturbing status update.

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, outside of Seattle, has seen 15 of its residents die after contracting COVID-19, and dozens of its workers haven fallen ill. The center's remaining 55 residents are going to be tested for the virus, and while only six of them are currently sick, that doesn't necessarily mean good news, The New York Times reports.

As the Times put it, Life Care "had seen some residents go from no symptoms to death in just a matter of a few hours." "It was surprising and shocking to us that we have seen that level of escalation from symptoms to death," said Tim Killian, a spokesperson for the nursing home. Efforts to contain the spread from Life Care aren't going well either, seeing as 70 of the center's 180 workers were out sick as of Sunday, but "there weren't enough test kits yet for them," the Times reports. Three of those workers had been hospitalized, and one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

It's important to note Washington state has reported just three deaths from the new coronavirus that weren't tied to the nursing home. Life Care is home to people who are elderly or recovering from illnesses, so those who died likely had weaker immune systems and were more susceptible to COVID-19. "Kids and adults have done extremely well in terms of recovery so far," Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, notes to ABC News.

Washington has second highest number of both COVID-19 deaths and cases among all U.S. states, while New York has 142 cases and zero deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

Paul Krugman: Market signaling a 'permanent recession'

11:00 a.m.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman outlined Monday just how bleak market sentiment, darkened by fears of the coronavirus and a crash in oil prices, is at the moment.

Pointing specifically to historically low yields on U.S. Treasuries, where investors flee to from the stock market during down times, Krugman said the market is suggesting a "permanent recession."

Per Axios, these low yields mean the U.S. can borrow money now while promising to pay much less than the figures will be worth in the future after inflation. But that's apparently preferable for pessimistic investors who would rather lose some money in Treasuries than a major amount in stocks, even over a 30-year time frame.

Of course, this doesn't mean an everlasting recession is a real possibility, only that the market outlook is very gloomy and Treasuries are priced very weirdly. Tim O'Donnell

S&P 500 sinks 7 percent, triggering pause for 1st time since 2008

10:33 a.m.
dow jones.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

New York Stock Exchange trading was paused Monday morning as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both took a dive.

After the S&P 500 fell seven percent on Monday morning, and after the Dow plunged more than 1,800 points, a "circuit breaker" was almost immediately triggered to pause trading for 15 minutes, NBC News reports. This was the first time the breaker had been triggered since December 2008, during the financial crisis, Bloomberg reports. The S&P 500 that day ended down 8.9 percent.

This comes not only amid growing anxiety over the spread of the new coronavirus, but after Saudi Arabia slashed oil export prices by almost 10 percent over the weekend and after crude fell more than 20 percent. Analyst Sebastien Clements said per The Associated Press, "A blend of shocks have sent the markets into a frenzy on what may only be described as 'Black Monday.'"

Trading soon resumed, but if the S&P 500 were to fall 13 percent, per The New York Times, this would trigger another pause. Brendan Morrow

