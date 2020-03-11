See More Speed Reads
Former Sanders strategist says it'd be 'irrational' to 'keep this thing going'

11:27 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) former chief strategist thinks it might be time to hang up the campaign boots after former Vice President Joe Biden had another strong night, including winning the coveted Michigan primary Tuesday, The Atlantic reports.

Tad Devine, who is unaffiliated with the Sanders campaign this year, but served as a senior strategist for the senator's 2016 bid, said "there is no path to victory," especially considering Biden's base is turning out at higher rates. "It's just that simple," Devine said.

Sanders continued his ultimately unsuccessful run against Hillary Clinton in 2016 until June, but Devine believes sticking around that long again would be bad news for Democrats and Biden, who he says probably needs "the spring and the summer without Bernie." But Devine thinks the "smart" and "reasonable" Sanders will recognize that it's "irrational" to keep the campaign going precisely for that reason.

Sanders' chances are certainly dwindling, The Atlantic reports, but some folks do want him to stick around for the next debate against Biden on Sunday, where he may still have an opportunity to prove he's better suited to take on President Trump head-to-head. "The stampede toward Biden was remarkably fast," said Robert Reich, a liberal economist and former labor secretary under President Bill Clinton. "That shows that his support is not absolutely steadfast, so it's at least possible that if his debate performance is very bad on Sunday, Bernie Sanders could have a renaissance." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, Trump's task force immunologist says

12:25 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday that COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — is probably about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

President Trump has often compared COVID-19 to the flu, which affects tens of thousands of Americans each year, in an effort to calm people down, but Fauci clearly wasn't trying to downplay the seriousness of the virus' spread. Fauci is a member of the White House's coronavirus task force.

At the same time, he did clarify that 10 times figure actually brings the new coronavirus' fatality rate lower than official estimates, which hover around 3 percent. The flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent, so, when considering the likelihood that there are many asymptomatic or very mild cases that have gone undiagnosed, Fauci places the new coronavirus' lethality rate at somewhere around 1 percent. While that's a good deal lower than the current data suggests, it still would lead to significant numbers of fatalities, and makes the flu comparisons seem pretty questionable. Tim O'Donnell

Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims

12:10 p.m.
Tina Tchen.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS

The CEO of the Time's Up Foundation is hailing the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein as he heads to prison for more than 20 years.

Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years behind bars after being convicted on two charges of sexual assault and rape last month. He received 20 years for the charge of criminal sexual act and three years for third-degree rape.

Time's Up Foundation CEO Tina Tchen in a statement on Wednesday praised the "courage and strength" of the six women who "bravely" testified against Weinstein during the trial, per The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to say that "the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace."

The Silence Breakers, 24 Weinstein accusers who include Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, said in a statement that Weinstein's "legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist" but that "no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

On Twitter, Mira Sorvino, who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, also hailed the sentencing on Wednesday, writing, "I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today." Brendan Morrow

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

11:15 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.

The disgraced movie producer received his sentence on Wednesday after being convicted on two counts in his New York rape trial. A jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013, though he was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, who faced a wave of more than 80 sexual assault or harassment allegations in 2017 that helped ignite the #MeToo movement, could have received anywhere between five and 29 years in prison on the two counts. His defense had asked for five years due to his age and health, saying he "may not even outlive" the minimum sentence, while prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence or "near the maximum."

Weinstein spoke at the sentencing, Variety reports, claiming that there are "thousands of men and women who are losing due process" and saying he is "totally confused" and "worried about this country."

Haleyi and Mann also delivered statements, per Variety. Haleyi said that being sexually assaulted by Weinstein "scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally," while Mann said, "I don't know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power." Brendan Morrow

Up to 70 percent of Germans may get the coronavirus, Angela Merkel says

10:33 a.m.
Angela Merkel.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is warning that a majority of the country's population may become infected with the novel coronavirus.

Merkel said Wednesday that "we have to understand that many people will be infected" by the new COVID-19 coronavirus and that "the consensus among experts is that 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected," The New York Times reports. More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Germany.

Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States passes 1,000, The Daily Beast reports that a former White House public-health official who works in the pharmaceutical industry recently told Republican members of Congress that most Americans will likely be eventually exposed to the coronavirus, although the Beast notes that not everyone exposed to it will become infected, and this view is in dispute. One member of Congress, though, described the assessment as "sobering."

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to lawmakers at a House Oversight Committee hearing, and when asked if the worst is yet to come in the coronavirus outbreak responded, "yes," per CNN's Jim Acosta.

"Bottom line," he said, "it's going to get worse." Brendan Morrow

Nancy Pelosi has 'Trump over a barrel' when it comes to potential coronavirus bill

10:12 a.m.

It might be a little while until Congress passes a bipartisan bill to provide relief in the wake of the novel coronavirus spread, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appears to have all the leverage, Politico reports. In fact, she may have President Trump "over a barrel."

Pelosi's plan will be to quickly put together a bill with her Democrats' preferred measures like unemployment insurance, food security, paid sick leave, and free COVID-19 testing.

When she brings it to the House, per Politico, she'll essentially be daring Republicans to vote against it. Even if they do, she's also reportedly negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with whom she's cut deals in the past.

It further helps Pelosi's case that there is reportedly overlap between what she and the White House desire, including some kind of paid sick leave program. But, again, Politico notes the administration will have to take the House's lead when ironing out the details.

It won't be a completely smooth process. For example, Politico foresees some holdups over the White House's anticipated stimulus proposal for tourism, hospitality, and transportation business, but for the time being it seems Pelosi has a decent shot at landing what she wants. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Weinstein, facing up to 29 years in prison, to receive sentencing

9:06 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein
Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is about to sentenced to at least five years in prison.

Weinstein will receive his prison sentence on Wednesday after a jury convicted him last month in his New York rape trial. The disgraced movie producer was found guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013, though he was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault.

Now, Weinstein is facing between five and 29 years behind bars, up to 25 years on the criminal sexual act charge and four years on the third-degree rape charge, though CNN notes the judge could have Weinstein serve the sentences concurrently.

Weinstein's defense is asking the judge for five years, saying more than the mandatory minimum would amount to a "de facto life sentence" because of his age and health, CBS News reports. The defense also wrote to the judge that Weinstein's "life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury's verdict."

Just ahead of the sentencing this week, newly-released documents revealed that Weinstein in a 2017 email wrote that Jennifer Aniston, who he falsely believed was accusing him of groping, "should be killed."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has asked the judge to consider Weinstein's "total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused" and hand him a "lengthy" sentence. CNN reports Haleyi and Mann are expected to speak at the sentencing. Brendan Morrow

Tax filing deadline could reportedly be extended over the coronavirus

7:53 a.m.
Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

Tax day might be coming a bit later than usual this year.

The Trump administration will likely extend this year's April 15 tax filing deadline because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The report specifies the decision to do hasn't been finalized, and "officials are still considering how far the filing deadline may be pushed back and who would be eligible for the extension." But the Journal writes that this "would effectively act as a bridge loan for individuals and businesses facing disruptions from the virus."

The New York Times is reporting the same, saying the Internal Revenue Service could "extend the tax payment deadline or waive penalties and interest for late payments." House Ways and Means Committee Democrats had previously inquired with the IRS over whether such a move would be necessary, writing that they were "concerned" about "the ability of taxpayers, free tax preparation sites, and tax professionals to meet the filing deadline," the Times notes.

This report comes after President Trump reportedly pitched a 0 percent payroll tax rate for employees and employers through the end of the year. Brendan Morrow

