See More Speed Reads
Breaking news
Edit

Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

9:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Doug Mills/AFP via Getty Images

In an address to the nation Wednesday night from the Oval Office, President Trump said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he is suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, with the restrictions not applying to the United Kingdom.

The action will go into effect Friday at midnight. Trump did not say why the UK, which has 460 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, is exempt.

Trump praised the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus epidemic, calling it the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," and criticized the European Union, saying it "failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hotspots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe." There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with the death toll rising to 38 on Wednesday. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Biden campaign to start holding 'virtual events' amid coronavirus concerns

8:21 p.m.
Joe and Jill Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is moving the campaign trail online.

On Wednesday, the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner announced that in order to keep supporters and staff healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak, his campaign is shifting from holding large public gatherings to "virtual events." He has already canceled live events scheduled for Tampa, Miami, and Chicago. The Biden campaign said it will soon release information on what a "virtual event" entails.

Biden has formed a Public Health Advisory Committee to help his campaign navigate the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic, with former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy a key member. There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, and 37 deaths. Biden plans on delivering a speech about the coronavirus on Thursday. Catherine Garcia

attacks
Edit

U.S. officials: 2 U.S. troops killed in Iraq attack

7:33 p.m.
A U.S. military convoy.
Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

Two U.S. service members were killed and a dozen more injured on Wednesday when rockets were fired at the Camp Taji military base in Iraq, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, tweeted that more than 15 small rockets hit the base, but did not share any additional details on U.S. or Iraqi fatalities. Camp Taji is north of Baghdad, and used as a training base.

It is unclear who is responsible for the attack, but it was likely an Iranian-backed Shia militia group, AP reports. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Homeland Security official: U.S. travel restrictions to Europe are 'under discussion'

6:54 p.m.
The Eiffel Tower.
Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

During a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said that due to the coronavirus, government officials are mulling enacting travel restrictions for Europe.

Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with 12,000 confirmed cases and more than 800 deaths. "You've seen Department of State and CDC warnings go up," Cuccinelli said. "That is not to the level of using legal authorities to block travel yet, but it is under discussion." More than two dozen European countries are part of the Schengen Zone, which allows for free movement without border controls. This causes a "unique problem," Cuccinelli said, because "they don't have border for the purposes of travel."

White House officials told CNN President Trump's top advisers held meetings on Wednesday to talk about whether to issue travel advisories, including recommending Americans avoid all non-essential travel to Europe. Catherine Garcia

no fans
Edit

March Madness will take place without fans amid coronavirus fears

5:21 p.m.

Crowds have always played a crucial role during March Madness, often helping turn the tide of games in the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments' one-and-done, anexity-inducing format. But not this year.

The NCAA will bar everyone but essential staff and family from attending its championship events, including basketball, after consulting with public health officials about the threat posed novel COVID-19 coronavirus, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. Emmert said he knows the decision will be "disappointing" for fans, but he reached the decision based on the "current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing" in the U.S. with an eye toward keeping fans, coaches, administrators, and student-athletes safe.

Emmert did add that the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments when necessary, but for now it looks like the nets will get cut down before an empty arena. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Health analyst says slowing 'tidal wave' of coronavirus cases is key to avoid overwhelming hospitals

5:01 p.m.

When it comes to the new COVID-19 coronavirus, it's all about flattening the curve, Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University, told The New York Times in an interview. In other words, the U.S. needs to make sure the number of coronavirus cases doesn't peak so high that the health care system reaches a point where it's over capacity.

Harris said while the "ideal goal" of fighting a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak is to "completely halt the spread," slowing it down is "critical." In fact, he added that trying to force the outbreak to end quickly is a "recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering, and death." On the other hand, he said trying to slow the disease and spread out the "tidal wave of cases" is the right way to save lives and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

One way to do that, he told the Times, is to encourage "social distancing." Even if people aren't self-isolating or in actual quarantine, taking steps like reducing the number of people on public transportation, staggering work hours, or limiting visitors to nursing homes are ways to mitigate the spread. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Immigration
Edit

Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to continue

3:29 p.m.
US-Mexico border.
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to allow the Trump administration to continue carrying out its "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forces asylum-seekers from other countries in Central America to stay in Mexico while they await court hearings in the United States.

The order overturns another from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which said the policy was illegal U.S. law because it risks sending people to countries where their lives and freedom could be threatened because of race, religion, nationality, political beliefs, or membership in a social group, The Associated Press reports.

Judy Rabinovitz, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents asylum-seekers told AP her clients and others affected by the policy face "grave danger and irreversible harm every day."

Per AP, the advocacy group Human Rights First said it found more than 1,000 public reports of kidnappings, torture, rape, and assaults of asylum-seekers who have been returned to Mexico under the policy.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor offered a dissenting vote in the high court's decision. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak

2:55 p.m.
Chase Center.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Bans on events that gather a large number of people are being implemented in three Washington counties and in San Francisco amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday that events with more than 250 people are being banned in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, per The Hill. This ban will apply to gatherings for "social, recreational, spiritual, and other matters," including parades, conventions, and sporting events, Inslee said.

These three counties are experiencing "significant outbreaks" of the novel coronavirus, more than 250 cases of which have been confirmed in Washington, and are "large population centers," Inslee explained. The ban "could be expanded in the days to come," he said, and it will last at least through March but is likely to be extended beyond that.

The governor also warned in a news conference that the novel coronavirus is "not just your ordinary flu" and it "demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat."

San Francisco on Wednesday also announced a two-week ban on public events that gather more than 1,000 people, including Golden State Warriors games. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement that "we know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health." The Golden State Warriors subsequently said its game on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets would be played without fans, and those who purchased a ticket will receive a refund. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.