Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

-
Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days9:29 p.m.
-
Biden campaign to start holding 'virtual events' amid coronavirus concerns8:21 p.m.
-
U.S. officials: 2 U.S. troops killed in Iraq attack7:33 p.m.
-
Homeland Security official: U.S. travel restrictions to Europe are 'under discussion'6:54 p.m.
-
March Madness will take place without fans amid coronavirus fears5:21 p.m.
-
Health analyst says slowing 'tidal wave' of coronavirus cases is key to avoid overwhelming hospitals5:01 p.m.
-
Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to continue3:29 p.m.
-
Washington state, San Francisco announce bans on large events amid coronavirus outbreak2:55 p.m.
9:29 p.m.
8:21 p.m.
7:33 p.m.
6:54 p.m.
5:21 p.m.
Health analyst says slowing 'tidal wave' of coronavirus cases is key to avoid overwhelming hospitals
5:01 p.m.
3:29 p.m.
2:55 p.m.