European Union slams Trump's travel ban 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'

"Last night was a pivotal moment for Democrats: Who would they choose to return America to stability, steadiness, and calm?" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The overwhelming answer: The old man who threatened to slap an autoworker." Joe Biden "had another huge night, winning Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan," he said. "That's a huge blow for Bernie." Sanders even lost voters he won in 2016, Colbert noted. "Apparently in 2016, a lot of white voters were less committed to Bernie than they were committed to not voting for a woman. And you can read all about that in Elizabeth Warren's new book, You Don't Say!"

"There have already been calls for Bernie Sanders to step aside and let the slightly younger generation take over," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But "if you think a little turbulence is going to shake Bernie Sanders out of the race, you need to think again." Instead of seeking to "burn the party to the ground," though, "it seems like Bernie wants to push Biden toward a more progressive platform," Noah said, but "I think Joe Biden is ready for the fight — and I say that because yesterday, a video came out of Biden going toe-to-tow with a factory worker in Michigan, and he was fired up." Lots of Democrats were aghast, he added, but "I'm hoping that this straight-talking, 'You're full of s--t' Biden becomes his new thing."

"Many are giving credit for Biden's victory to his new campaign strategy of grabbing voters by the arm and shouting: 'Look here, Jack, you're a jerk who can go to hell!'" Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "You remember when that guy Nik Wallenda walked on a tightrope across that active volcano? That's what it's going to feel like watching Joe Biden open his mouth every day between now and November."