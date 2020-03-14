3 Americans, 2 Iraqis wounded in in rare daylight airstrike targeting Iraqi base

A U.S. spokesperson said at least 25 rockets landed inside Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad housing U.S. and other coalition troops in what appears to be a continuation of retaliatory attacks between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

The strike, which in a rare scenario happened in broad daylight, reportedly wounded three Americans and two Iraqis.

The attack occurred not long after a similar strike Wednesday at the base killed three servicemen, including two Americans, in what was the deadliest attack for U.S. troops in Iraq since late December, the event which eventually led to Soleimani's death. The Wednesday attack prompted the U.S. to strike against what U.S. officials said were weapons facilities belonging to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

Iran-backed groups vowed revenge for Friday's strikes. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell