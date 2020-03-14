See More Speed Reads
U.S.-Iran tensions
3 Americans, 2 Iraqis wounded in in rare daylight airstrike targeting Iraqi base

11:04 a.m.
Department of Defense.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. spokesperson said at least 25 rockets landed inside Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad housing U.S. and other coalition troops in what appears to be a continuation of retaliatory attacks between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

The strike, which in a rare scenario happened in broad daylight, reportedly wounded three Americans and two Iraqis.

The attack occurred not long after a similar strike Wednesday at the base killed three servicemen, including two Americans, in what was the deadliest attack for U.S. troops in Iraq since late December, the event which eventually led to Soleimani's death. The Wednesday attack prompted the U.S. to strike against what U.S. officials said were weapons facilities belonging to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

Iran-backed groups vowed revenge for Friday's strikes. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Apple temporarily shutters its retail outside China, will still pay employees

10:39 a.m.
Apple store in Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

As part of the worldwide effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter Friday evening that the company is closing all of its retail stores "outside of Greater China" until March 27, reportedly making it the first major retailer in the U.S. to do so.

Cook said the "most effective way to minimize the risk" of transmission is to "reduce density and maximize social distance."

Apple's online store will remain operational, and customers can still go to authorized repaired shops or arrange mail-in services if they require assistance with their products, The Verge reports.

Crucially, employees affected by the store closings will continue to be paid, and Cook said the company will expand its leave policy to accommodate "personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19." Apple will also commit $15 million to help with global recovery from the virus, both physically and economically, while also matching any employee donations two-to-one. Read more at The Verge and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

bill passed
Pelosi, McCarthy stress bipartisanship after House passes coronavirus relief bill

10:24 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House passed a coronavirus economic relief bill early Saturday, 363-40-1, after days of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The bill includes tens of billions of dollars for paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, and free testing, among other things.

Prior to its passing, President Trump had urged Republicans and Democrats to support the legislation, although all of the "no" votes came from GOP lawmakers, and Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voted "present."

Still, the support was overwhelmingly bipartisan, something Pelosi stressed as a key factor in a letter to Democratic lawmakers Friday night. "While we could have passed this bill on our own, I believe it was important for us to assure the American people that we can work together to manage this crisis," Pelosi wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), generally not Pelosi's most ardent hype man, offered praise for the speaker and similarly stressed the importance of both parties coming together to face the crisis.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to pass next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess so the upper chamber could vote on the issue. Read more at NBC News and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
New Zealand PM makes 'no apologies' after announcing 'toughest border restrictions' in the world amid coronavirus fears

8:22 a.m.
Jacinda Ardern.
Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Countries around the world continued Saturday to enact strict measures such as border closures and flight cancellations to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

That includes New Zealand, whose Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Saturday the government will implement a policy under which all travelers, even New Zealanders, must self-isolate upon their arrival in the country for 14 days starting Sunday at midnight.

Ardern said New Zealand, along with Israel and several Pacific Island nations, "will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," adding that she's not making any apologies in this "unprecedented time." All cruise ships will be banned from coming to New Zealand until June 30, as well. There are only six confirmed cases and no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Zealand so far.

Ardern has proven herself to be a swift actor in the past. Almost exactly one year ago, a white nationalist gunman killed more than 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, prompting Ardern to usher in a ban on semiautomatic rifles and institute mandatory buybacks in less than a week. It's no surprise she's not taking her time this time, either. Read more at Reuters and New Zealand Herald. Tim O'Donnell

hedging
White House physician said Trump actually doesn't need to get tested for the coronavirus

7:45 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The flip flopping continues.

Despite President Trump saying Friday he planned to get tested for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley hours later said the action isn't necessary.

Trump, within the last week, had two interactions with individuals who tested positive for the virus — he shook hands with Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and he also shared a table with another person at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But Conley said both instances were "low risk" because neither person was exhibiting symptoms at the time. He added that because Trump himself is without symptoms, testing or quarantine are not recommended.

Other doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, have urged those who have close contact with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to get tested, and Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced earlier this week they would self-quarantine because of potential contact with Wajngarten. Read more at NBC News and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

let me check those facts for you
Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.

March 13, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly cited the Obama administrations' response to the 2009 H1N1 "swine flu" outbreak as a means of defending himself against accusations that his administration has been inefficient in its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a press conference on Friday, Trump falsely claimed that the Obama administration "didn't do testing like this" and that they tested "far too late" — neither of which is true.

Ronald Klain, the former chief of staff to then-Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted that "the Obama administration tested one million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first U.S. diagnosed case," a number that seems within reason seeing as Quidel, a maker of such rapid flu tests, produced some 8 million during the flu season prior to the 2009 outbreak. By comparison, the U.S. has tested some 11,000 people for COVID-19 since the first U.S. case on Jan. 21.

Trump additionally hammered the Obama administration for the death of 14,000 Americans during the 2009 outbreak. Again, that's misleading; Joanne Kenen, the health editor at Politico, noted it's actually even "a low number for flu season." By comparison, the CDC estimates there have been between 20,000 to 40,000 flu deaths in the U.S. so far in 2020.

Comparing swine flu and the novel coronavirus does no favors for Trump, either. "The spread of [swine flu] was much slower and the mortality rate was much lower than today's coronavirus," The Washington Post writes. "At the current rate, the United States would hit 20,000 cases [the point at which Obama declared a National Health Emergency] in a matter of weeks, not six months. What's more, the swine flu had a mortality rate of 0.02 percent — about one-50th of the lowest rate health officials are citing for the coronavirus today (1 percent)." Jeva Lange

Blame game
Trump says he doesn't 'take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus testing

March 13, 2020

President Trump clearly doesn't mind shaking hands in the age of coronavirus, and he's making sure he flexes his finger-pointing muscles as well.

After attacking former President Barack Obama and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contributing to COVID-19 coronavirus testing failures, Trump emphasized that he, the current U.S. president, bears no responsibility for the disastrous lag in testing kits being distributed across the country.

"No, I don't take responsibility at all, because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time," Trump said during a press conference discussing the pandemic. "It wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we're talking about. What we've done is redesign it very quickly."

As few as 77 kits were administered between Sunday and Wednesday, prompting Dr. Anthony Fauci to call the botched response "a failing." During the press conference, both Trump and Fauci iterated that the current testing system was not designed for the specific needs of the new coronavirus crisis.

When prompted later by PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor over the Trump administration's 2018 shutdown of a pandemic response team, Trump responded by calling the question "nasty," saying he didn't "know anything" about the disbanding she spoke of.

Trump didn't give exact details on when better testing will be rolled out, but he said to expect an announcement Sunday night and claimed they'll have the "ability to do in the millions over a very quick period of time." Marianne Dodson

coronavirus chaos
Stocks soar as Trump announces new coronavirus response measures alongside corporate leaders

March 13, 2020

Investors sure seemed to like President Trump's speech on the government's coronavirus response plan.

U.S. markets yo-yoed back up on Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent, its largest single-day point gain in history, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 9.2 and 9.3 percent, respectively, their largest one-day gains since 2008.

The jump came at the end of a volatile week influenced by the global coronavirus outbreak; Thursday brought the most dramatic losses since the market crash of 1987. After a bounce back on Friday morning, stocks continued to rise as President Trump announced actions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 across the country, like making 50,000 tests available next week and increasing oil purchases.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes seemed to think Trump's main focus was on reviving markets, even down to the timing of the announcement event.

"The single most important thing to make clear today was what the timeline for scaling up testing capacity was and we still have no idea," wrote Hayes on Twitter. One thing that was made clear is that major corporations like CVS and Walmart, whose executives appeared at the press event with Trump, will be heavily involved in the federal response to the outbreak. It took just minutes for that fact to register among investors.

Read more at CNBC. The Week Staff

