so far so good
Why India so far seems to staved off the coronavirus

11:25 a.m.
temperature check Chennai, India.
ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

The jury is still out on whether the world's second most populous nation can hold off the coronavirus pandemic, but so far at least, India has kept things at bay, The New York Times reports.

"I have been quite impressed with India," Dr. Henk Bekedam, the World Health Organization representative in India, said. "From the onset they've been taking it very seriously."

To date, India only has 125 confirmed cases, which pales in comparison to many of the world's other populous nations. Some of that does seem to be the result of swift action — state authorities, for example, used an onslaught of surveillance techniques to find about 1,000 people who came into contact with a family that returned from Italy in February and quarantined everyone. The government also shut borders, canceled visas, and denied entry to many foreigners, while some states have strengthened internal borders and screened passengers in cars and trains, per the Times.

At the same time, experts worry the number of cases is actually much higher because of limited testing, and not everyone is sure the government responded in a timely fashion, especially because people are still out and about in major cities like New Delhi. "The challenge of a large country like India with overcrowding is that some people will always slip the net, wherever you put it," said Dipanjan Roy, an Indian epidemiologist, who added that not putting harsher quarantines into effect even earlier may have cost the country.

Still, some experts are hopeful that India has a few other advantages up its sleeve, including the normally-frowned-upon prevalence of antibiotics dispensed without a prescription, the country's youthful demographics, increased testing, and the unproven possibility of warm weather halting the virus. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump doubles down on 'the Chinese virus'

11:15 a.m.

President Trump is doubling down on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus" even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director calls such language inappropriate.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning criticizing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) labeled the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the "Chinese Virus," repeating the term after using it in a tweet on Monday.

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus was initially described in some media reports as the "Wuhan virus" before it became a global pandemic, CDC Director Robert Redfield recently agreed that it's not appropriate to use terms like "Chinese coronavirus," NBC News reports. The World Health Organization has also warned about "public stigmatization among specific populations and the rise of harmful stereotypes" amid the spread of the virus, saying that "governments, citizens, media, key influencers & communities have an important role to play in preventing & stopping stigma."

In his Oval Office address last week, Trump described the COVID-19 coronavirus as a "foreign virus" while noting that it "started in China."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those who criticized Trump for his "Chinese virus" tweet on Monday, writing, "Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don't need you fueling more bigotry."

Following Trump's tweet on Tuesday, CBS News' Weijia Jiang said that a White House this morning "referred to #Coronavirus as the 'Kung-Flu' to my face," adding, "Makes me wonder what they're calling it behind my back." Brendan Morrow

rude awakening incoming
The Big Brother Germany cast still doesn't know about the coronavirus pandemic

10:58 a.m.

When Germany's edition of Big Brother started its latest season, COVID-19 was a seemingly isolated problem.

On Feb. 6, 14 contestants entered the Big Brother house and were sealed off from the outside world as the new coronavirus continued to spread throughout China. But since then, the COVID-19 has become a global pandemic — and they have no idea.

Contestants on Big Brother, in all its iterations, are put in a house together with no access to what's happening outside. Those competing the Canadian version of the show were just told about it on Monday, though they'd only been sequestered for about a week. The news break came amid concerns over whether production of Big Brother Canada could even continue; contestants were given the option to leave the show and all decided to stay on.

Germany's show says it'll reveal the situation to the contestants in a special Tuesday edition of the show. For a preview of what it could look like, check out when the American cast found out the results of the 2016 election below. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and the economy
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they've had their hours reduced or been let go because of coronavirus

10:39 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic already sounds like it's wreaking havoc on people's worklife, a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist College shows.

When asked in the survey if they, or someone in their household, had seen their work hours reduced or been let go because of the coronavirus, 18 percent said that was indeed the case. And for people with a household income of less than $50,000 per year, the number jumped up to 25 percent.

The rate also appears to be higher among college graduates, people under 45, women, and for those who live in small cities or suburban areas.

The poll also reveals that only 56 percent of Americans — and 40 percent of Republicans — consider the pandemic a "real threat," which is actually 10 percent lower than last month, even as it spreads across a greater and greater swath of the country.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll was conducted across March 13 and 14 over the phone and includes response from 835 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell

phew
Tom Hanks has been released from the hospital

10:26 a.m.
Tom Hanks.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

How about a bit of good news? Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus last week.

The couple, both 63, were in Australia when they started getting body aches and low fevers; Hanks was set to film a movie about Elvis Presley in the country, although production has since been suspended. Hanks and Wilson are "still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief," their son, Chet Hanks, said.

Tom Hanks, ever a gem, posted a photograph of a stuffed kangaroo to express his gratitude to hospital staff over the weekend: "Thanks to the Helpers," he wrote. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other." Jeva Lange

the next phase
Trump administration to ask Congress for $850 billion in coronavirus stimulus package

10:19 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is reportedly asking Congress for $850 billion in an economic stimulus package amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, aiming for it to be passed this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to outline the proposed package, which will "provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners," in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. This next phase of the coronavirus response comes after the House of Representatives on Monday passed its revised emergency bill that will be considered by the Senate and includes a provision expanding paid sick leave.

About $50 billion of the $850 billion the administration is seeking, The Washington Post reports, is expected to be directed toward the airline industry. The administration is reportedly looking for the stimulus package to be passed this week. Additionally, The New York Times reports that a "centerpiece of the proposal is the payroll tax cut that President Trump has been calling for."

But Politico notes that the payroll tax cut "faces uncertain prospects in Congress." In fact, a day after some in Congress including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) proposed sending every American adult $1,000 in response to the pandemic, Politico's Jake Sherman tweeted Tuesday, "I cannot believe I am writing this, but here it is: My reporting would indicate there's probably more bipartisan energy behind cutting $1,000 checks to people than enacting a payroll tax cut." Brendan Morrow

same
Republicans fear Trump being quarantined with 'nothing to watch but the news'

10:10 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Coronavirus has left us without any sports to stave off a quarantine, and everyone is suffering. Even President Trump.

Trump, once reportedly convinced that the COVID-19 outbreak wasn't a big deal, has since undoubtedly been exposed to people who've tested positive for the virus. But he still hasn't officially quarantined himself, and some Republicans are worried about what'll happen to Trump's Twitter timeline if he does, they tell Vanity Fair.

From the beginning, Trump has been pretty unconcerned about the new coronavirus, largely because his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner advised him to "treat the emergency as a P.R. problem" rather than "take aggressive action" like the White House's top coronavirus adviser recommended, Vanity Fair writes. Trump has since reportedly realized his mistake, with one former White House official saying "I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discuss how pissed Trump is at Jared."

Kushner may be helping Trump handle the COVID-19 crisis in the best way he knows how: by finding someone to blame, Vanity Fair reports. Without a "boogeyman he can attack," as one former White House official characterized it, several ex-West Wingers believe a rumored national lockdown may become a reality. And the thing Republicans reportedly fear most if that happens? Trump's Twitter. "What's he going to do, watch reruns of the Masters from 2017? He's just going to watch TV and tweet and it's going to get worse,” the former official said.

A White House spokesperson characterized Vanity Fair's reporting as "another false story focused on rumors about palace intrigue." Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

get it done
Senators are worried Congress will shut down over coronavirus

9:47 a.m.
Marco Rubio.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senators feel like they're in a race against time, Politico reports.

Lawmakers from both parties are reportedly discussing the third phase of a coronavirus stimulus package before they've wrapped up phase two. The reason is pretty simple — they don't want to leave anything on the table as the chances increase that they won't be able to reconvene in Washington, D.C., for some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said they could make the transition as early as this week. "I don't think we can assume that we can keep reconvening the Senate every week like we did this week," Rubio said. "I don't think we can make that assumption. With what might happen to airlines or travel schedules, with individual members having to go into quarantine or being exposed — I don't think we can operate as if we can just bring the Senate and House back whenever we want." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

