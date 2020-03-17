4 Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus

Four more NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all of them members of the Brooklyn Nets, though the team chose not to reveal their identities in its official statement. The team reportedly paid out of pocket for the tests from a private company after returning from San Francisco.

The Nets haven't played either the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, where the other three players to have tested positive for COVID-19 play, recently, so it's unclear what the NBA link might be, if there even is a direct one.

The Nets did not play Detroit or Utah recently. So... pic.twitter.com/reNXkVbPu6 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 17, 2020

The last team the Nets played was the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, one of the final games before the NBA season was suspended.

Brooklyn was scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in a game with no fans just before that, until Utah's Jazz Rudy Gobert became the first confirmed case in the league. Tim O'Donnell