2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden wins Illinois primary

9:40 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Illinois Democratic presidential primary.

With 37 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 58.5 percent of the vote. He is trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has 36.8 percent of the vote, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who has just 0.6 percent.

In 2016, Sanders narrowly lost the Illinois primary to Hillary Clinton; she received 50.6 percent of the vote, just ahead of Sanders' 48.6 percent. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
All of Nevada's casinos have been ordered to close because of coronavirus pandemic

10:56 p.m.
Caesars Palace.
Caesars Palace.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) on Tuesday ordered the statewide closure of all casinos for 30 days, starting at midnight.

Sisolak called this "necessary" in order to "try to mitigate" the coronavirus pandemic "and keep our community safe." He said health experts have "advised that the most effective course of action is to direct all Nevadans to stay home and for all nonessential businesses to close to the public for 30 days."

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks are among the businesses considered essential.

Several casinos on the Las Vegas Strip closed their doors on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Sisolak's order, including the Bellagio and the Wynn. The Culinary Union represents 60,000 casino workers in Las Vegas and Reno, and said it applauded Sisolak's decision and "demands every Nevada employer pay all of their employees (including part-time workers) and extend health care benefits." Catherine Garcia

2020 race
Biden says Sanders' supporters have 'shifted the fundamental conversation in this country'

10:24 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a message on Tuesday night to supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), following his wins in the Florida and Illinois Democratic presidential primaries.

Biden spoke from his home in Delaware, with the address streamed online. He first discussed the coronavirus pandemic, and said tackling it is "a national emergency akin to fighting a war. It's going to require leadership and cooperation from every level of government and it's going to require us to move thoughtfully and decisively to quickly address both the public health crisis as well as the economic crisis. It's going to require us to pay attention to the medical and scientific and health experts. It's going to require each of us to do our part."

Americans, he said, are "up to this challenge" and are "moving quickly to adapt our routines to meet this challenge." Coronavirus is forcing the country to "put politics aside and work as Americans. The coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or Republican. It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender, or your ZIP code."

Switching his attention to Tuesday's primaries, he thanked poll workers and said his wins show he's "building a broad coalition we need to win in November." He may not agree with Sanders on "tactics, but we share a common vision: for the need to provide affordable health care for all Americans, reducing income inequality that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time, climate change." He praised Sanders and his supporters for their "remarkable passion and tenacity" on these issues, and said they "shifted the fundamental conversation in this country." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor: Schools likely to be closed for rest of school year

9:21 p.m.
A school bus.
A school bus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday afternoon said because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely schools will be closed in the state for the rest of this school year.

"I don't want to mislead you," he said to parents and educators. Nearly every single district in California is closed due to the pandemic, and they are working on getting homework packets to students and online classes up and ready.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the country's second-largest school district, and is helping feed more than 500,000 kids displaced by the shutdown. Starting Wednesday, 60 sites across the city will offer healthy "grab and go" meals for students, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier in the day, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) ordered all K-12 schools in her state to close for the rest of the school year, affecting half a million students. "This situation has evolved rapidly and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future," she said. "The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations, or if they respond too inconsistently within our local communities." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Cory Gardner will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

8:44 p.m.
Cory Gardner.
Cory Gardner.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) on Tuesday evening announced he is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, Gardner said he was "alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11."  

Gardner added that the "health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden projected winner of Florida primary

8:16 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida's Democratic presidential primary, several media outlets are projecting.

With 76 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 61.4 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has 22.6 percent. Biden is winning all of the counties that have so far reported their results. Going into Tuesday's primaries, Biden was the clear favorite in several polls in Florida. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers

7:55 p.m.
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady.

After bidding the New England Patriots farewell, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to say hello to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports.

Brady does not have an official signing date or announcement scheduled, but will likely become a Buccaneer "barring any unforeseen circumstances," several people told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. He becomes a free agent on Wednesday.

Brady, 42, revealed on Tuesday that he is leaving the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He has said many times that his goal is to play in the NFL until he is 45 years old. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states

7:33 p.m.
A coronavirus warning sign in San Diego.
A coronavirus warning sign in San Diego.

West Virginia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, meaning the virus is now officially in all 50 states.

During a news conference, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced health officials reported the state's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in its eastern panhandle. "We knew it was coming," he said. "We've prepared for this and we shouldn't panic." Justice also ordered all bars and casinos in the state close, and said restaurants can only offer carryout and delivery services. 

The COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported in the United States in January, and the number of confirmed cases surged past 5,800 on Tuesday, with at least 100 deaths. Catherine Garcia

