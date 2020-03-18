Rockets hit near American Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraqi security officials said at least three rockets hit near the American Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday night.

The embassy is in the heavily fortified Green Zone. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, said the rockets landed at least 1.2 miles from the embassy. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

Last Wednesday, more than two dozen rockets hit Camp Taji, a base north of Baghdad. Three members of the U.S.-led coalition — two Americans and one Brit — were killed. In response, the U.S. launched airstrikes against weapons facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia believed to have been responsible for the attack. The Iraqi military said the airstrikes left five security force members and one civilian dead.

On Monday, there was an attack on the Basmaya training base south of Baghdad. At the time, there were coalition troops and NATO trainers on site. Catherine Garcia