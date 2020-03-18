Italy's nursing homes may harbor uncounted coronavirus deaths

-
Italy's nursing homes may harbor uncounted coronavirus deaths3:31 p.m.
The Census Bureau is suspending field operations because of the coronavirus3:56 p.m.
Trump suspends all foreclosures and evictions until end of April2:22 p.m.
Trump says he's a 'wartime president' now, activates Defense Production Act2:01 p.m.
The Dow Jones has erased all of its gains since Trump became president1:43 p.m.
Scientists predict above-average U.S. wildfire activity for 2020 after sharp drop in 20191:07 p.m.
Why Iceland might be the key to understanding coronavirus12:28 p.m.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin warns against praising low coronavirus rate: 'We didn't test'12:21 p.m.
