ICE will temporarily postpone most arrests amid coronavirus pandemic

March 18, 2020
An ICE agent waits outside a house in New York.
John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced Wednesday that the agency will be scaling back its enforcement actions amid the coronavirus pandemic, focusing its efforts on arresting people who pose a risk to public safety or have certain criminal convictions.

In a statement, ICE said its "highest priorities are to promote life-saving and public safety activities," and the move will "ensure the welfare and safety of the general public as well as officers and agents."

Immigrant advocates had been calling on the Department of Homeland Security to postpone enforcement operations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports. After ICE carried out arrests in Los Angeles on Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said "additional fear at a moment of extreme fear is the last thing that families need to face." Catherine Garcia

Brother keeps his teenage promise to bring a llama to his sister's wedding

1:09 a.m.

Mendl Weinstock's plus one at his sister's wedding wasn't your typical date.

Five years ago, when Mendl and his sister, Riva Weinstock, were on a family road trip, Riva was "talking about her wedding as if she was planning on having it the next day," Mendl told Today. "At the time, she was 17 and not even dating anyone, so this was naturally annoying me having to hear about it for five hours."

Wanting to push her buttons, Mendl told her the only way he would attend her future wedding was if he brought a llama with him. An irritated Riva told him to go ahead, and "ever since that day and those words, I have vowed that when she got married I would bring a llama to the wedding," Mendl said.

As soon as Riva announced her engagement last October, Mendl set out to find a llama. He told his sister the plan, and she "had to realize that this was for real," Riva told Today. Mendl arrived on the big day this winter with a llama named Shocky, and even had a friend make him a custom tuxedo and yarmulke. Riva was amused, but said Shocky had to stay outside. He was a hit, greeting guests who stopped to take photos with the sharply-dressed llama. Riva is already dreaming up ways to show up her little brother when he ties the knot. "I will absolutely be exacting my revenge," she said. Catherine Garcia

Dallas cafe hires foster youth after they age out of the system

12:29 a.m.

Ciara Morton found a family at the La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas.

Morton became a foster kid after suffering abuse at home. When she turned 18 and aged out of Texas' foster care system, she didn't have anywhere to go, but found hope at La La Land. "We're not in the business of coffee — we're definitely in the business of kindness," owner Francois Reihani told CBS News.

Reihani founded La La Land after learning about the struggles that former foster kids go through; in 2019, more than 1,200 Texas youth aged out of the system, and many became homeless. "Imagine being 18 and literally having no one and going out and being alone," Reihani said. He explained that he believes "we have a duty to our society to help the ones who are in need," and opened the cafe with the goal of hiring former foster kids and teaching them skills to help them now and in the future.

So far, Reihani has hired nine former foster youth. Morton said La La Land provides a "support system," and she's thrilled to finally have people rooting for her. "That gives me ambition," Morton told CBS News. "It lets me work at my goals and believe in myself. That is my favorite part." Catherine Garcia

For the 1st time since coronavirus outbreak began, China reports no new local infections

March 18, 2020
A health care worker sanitizes a hospital bed in China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, China announced that there were no local COVID-19 coronavirus infections reported in the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak started late last year.

There were 34 infections diagnosed, but all involved people who came to China from other countries, China's National Health Commission said. Of those infections, 21 cases were in Beijing.

After originally mismanaging the outbreak — residents complained of food shortages and a lack of hospital beds and test kits — and even punishing doctors who tried to spread the word, China enforced quarantines, shut down factories, and kept people out of cities they didn't live in. There are 80,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China, with the death toll at 3,245. Catherine Garcia

Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths in just 1 day

March 18, 2020
The empty Grand Canal in Venice.
Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday saw the biggest increase in coronavirus deaths in Italy, with 475 infected people dying.

Nearly 3,000 people have died in the country since the first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were reported there in late January. There are now 35,713 confirmed cases, and Italian health officials say more than 4,000 patients have fully recovered, BBC News reports.

Italy is the hardest-hit country after China, where 3,245 people have officially died from the virus since the outbreak began in December; globally, at least 8,758 people are dead from COVID-19. To combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Italy has been on lockdown for close to two weeks, with people told they can only leave their homes if they must go to work, see a doctor, or get groceries.

Restaurants, shops, bars, and gyms are all closed, and police are stopping people they see on the streets; so far, authorities have charged more than 40,000 people with violating lockdown, including a priest who was performing a funeral. Catherine Garcia

Trump says it's 'not racist at all' to refer to the coronavirus as the 'Chinese Virus'

March 18, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sees nothing wrong with calling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese Virus."

That's how he's referred to the coronavirus during press conferences and on Twitter, despite China experts sharing their concerns that this is xenophobic and will increase tensions between the U.S. and China. "It's not racist at all," Trump said on Wednesday. "It comes from China, that's why."

COVID-19 most likely emerged in China in November or December, with the first reported case in the United States appearing in January. Public health officials avoid using geographical names for viruses because of the possibility of it leading to discrimination, and Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The New York Times that by calling this the "Chinese Virus," Trump is "fueling a narrative in China about a broader American hatred and fear of not just the Chinese Communist Party but of China and Chinese people in general." 

On Tuesday, Trump said there are rumors in China that COVID-19 was actually created by the U.S. Army, and one reason why he calls the coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" is because he "didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. I think saying that our military gives it to them creates a stigma." Trump may say he's merely being factual by calling it the "Chinese Virus," but given his administration's "long record of statements and actions on immigration, immigrants, and issues of race, use of this term can't but be interpreted as xenophobic and tinged with racist overtones," Kennedy said. Catherine Garcia

Rep. Ben McAdams becomes 2nd member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

March 18, 2020
Ben McAdams.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) on Wednesday evening said he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continued doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine," he said in a statement. "I'm doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak."

McAdams said he developed cold-like symptoms on Saturday, and after talking to his doctor, decided to self-quarantine. Once he developed a fever, cough, and labored breathing, McAdams contacted his doctor again, and was tested for COVID-19. "I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat," he said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced he has contracted COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

March 18, 2020
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart is the first member of Congress to contract the virus. Diaz-Balart's office said he developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday evening, and was notified on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Diaz-Balart said he is "feeling much better," and urged the public to "take this seriously" and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines "to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times." While in quarantine, he is working from his home in Washington, D.C. Catherine Garcia

