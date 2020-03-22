See More Speed Reads
coronavirus
Report: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

9:30 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Deadline reports.

Weinstein is imprisoned at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York. On March 18, Weinstein was transferred there from New York City's Rikers Island jail, where there are reportedly 40 inmates who have contracted coronavirus. A law enforcement official told Deadline Weinstein is now in medical isolation.

Earlier this month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty in New York of rape and sexual assault. He still faces sexual assault charges in California. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump deploys National Guard to 3 states hit hard by coronavirus

9:05 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Sunday the federal government is sending National Guard units to New York, California, and Washington — three states that have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the government will be funding "100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," he said. Trump added that he spoke with the three governors, and "they're very happy with what we're going to be doing."

Trump also announced during the briefing that he has ordered FEMA to provide four large medical stations with 1,000 beds to New York, three small medical stations with 1,000 beds to Washington, and eight large federal medical stations with 2,000 beds to California, CNN reports. The supplies should reach New York and California by Tuesday.

With shortages of personal protective equipment like masks reported in hospitals and clinics across the United States, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday said he believes "the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that is going to make the difference between life and death." There are at least 32,149 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 410 deaths. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Rand Paul is the first senator to test positive for coronavirus

2:51 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday became the first known lawmaker in the upper chamber to test positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

Paul's office announced on Twitter he is asymptomatic and was tested for precautionary reasons because of his extensive travel, adding that he did not have any direct contact with a known infected person. Paul will now work from his Kentucky home under quarantine, but he expects to be back in the Senate when that period ends. Staffers at his office in Washington, D.C., began working remotely 10 days ago, and have subsequently had very little contact with the senator, though Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Paul's colleagues in the Senate are seeking medical advice about whether they should self-quarantine.

Paul, a deficit hawk, delayed the Senate's first coronavirus aid bill last week in an effort to include an amendment that would slash other parts of the congressional budget so the government could pay for the relief package. The amendment failed, and Paul ultimately voted against the bill.

Two other members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah), have also tested positive for coronavirus. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Justice Department emergency proposals 'abhorrent'

1:35 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic should not be an excuse for the suspension of civil rights, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Sunday.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, host Jake Tapper asked Ocasio-Cortez to respond to the emergency proposals submitted to Congress by the Justice Department, including one which would give Attorney General William Barr the power to ask chief district judges to pause court proceedings when the court is overwhelmed by an emergency like the ongoing pandemic.

That has set off some alarms because of what it could mean for habeas corpus, Politico reports. People have the constitutional right to appear before a judge after arrest and ask for a release, but there are fears the emergency proposal would allow the court to detain people indefinitely without trial during times of crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper she finds the idea "abhorrent" and said there's a "long history" of governments using emergencies to strip away civil rights. She argued it's particularly important now to keep an eye out for increasingly authoritarian measures. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
A coronavirus vaccine is the only thing that can make life 'perfectly normal' again, former FDA commissioner says

1:10 p.m.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus may slow down in the United States in the not-so-distant future, but that doesn't mean life will go back to normal.

In an appearance on Face the Nation Sunday, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told host Margaret Brennan he expects a "slow transition" for society even if the epidemic peaks, as he expects, in late April and peters off in June. That's because it could come back in the fall, so until there's a vaccine, "life's never going to be perfectly normal."

In the meantime, he said some antiviral drugs currently in trial look like they could be effective in combating the virus, but he wasn't ready to say that there's any single development that's been overwhelmingly convincing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who has been at the forefront of the pandemic, shared Gottlieb's prediction that life won't revert back to the way it was anytime soon. He rattled off a wide range of time, suggesting things may be altered for anywhere between nine and 12 months. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Mnuchin: Economy could stabilize if money injected now

12:40 p.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reaffirmed his belief Sunday that the U.S. isn't facing a "financial crisis that's going to go on for years" if the government acts swiftly.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Mnuchin laid out the tentative plan for a coronavirus stimulus package for guest host John Roberts. He said step one is aiding small businesses with forgivable loans of two weeks cash flow to pay workers. Next comes the direct deposits, in which a family of four would receive around $3,000 as bridge money to get them through the downturn. The secretary also said there will be enhanced unemployment insurance, more money for hospitals, and up to $4 trillion in Federal Reserve liquidity.

He said he hopes the bill gets passed Monday by Congress and that the economy could start heading back to its pre-virus levels in a 10- to 12-week period if it does, but there's no time to waste. "We need to get the money into the economy now," he said. "If we do that, we think we can stabilize the economy. I think the president has every expectation that this is going to look a lot better four or eight weeks from now." Tim O'Donnell

croatia earthquake
Powerful earthquake puts Croatia in a coronavirus conundrum

11:10 a.m.
Zagreb, Croatia.
DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images

The Croatian capital Zagreb experienced its strongest earthquake in 140 years Sunday, when a 5.3-magnitude tremor was felt in the city and across the Western Balkans.

Buildings were damaged, fires broke out, and multiple people were injured, including a teenager who is reportedly in critical condition, Al Jazeera reports. While the challenge of an earthquake on its own is difficult enough, Zagreb is also dealing — like the rest of the world — with the coronavirus pandemic, which left its citizens in a state of confusion and highlighted the fact that the outbreak doesn't prevent other crises from arising and could indeed exacerbate seemingly unrelated problems.

Initially, Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Božinović told people to remain on the streets out of concern for any aftershocks, but keep a safe distance from each other to avoid any spread of the virus.

Croatia currently has 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. "We have two parallel crises that contradict each other," Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said. Božinović echoed Plenković, saying, "There are rules for when there is an earthquake, but when there is an earthquake at the same time when there is a global pandemic, then it's a much more complex situation." Read more at Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Marriott CEO says coronavirus is more damaging to business than financial crisis, 9/11 combined

10:46 a.m.
Arne Sorenson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the travel and hospitality industry.

That's been made evident by Marriott's decision to furlough two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad as the hotel company tries to trim payroll, The Wall Street Journal reports. For a period between 60 and 90 days, those furloughed will receive 20 percent of their salaries, while those who stay on will be subject to 20 percent pay cuts and reduced workweeks, a spokeswoman said.

Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson did not mince words in a video message to employees last week, telling them the company, which has been around for nearly a century, is now in its most devastating period ever as it runs about 75 percent below normal levels. Indeed, he said things are worse for the business than the 2008 financial crisis and the post-9/11 period combined.

Sorenson and board chair Bill Marriott won't receive salaries during the furlough period, and the executive team will take a 50 percent salary cut. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

