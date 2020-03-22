Report: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

President Trump announced on Sunday the federal government is sending National Guard units to New York, California, and Washington — three states that have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the government will be funding "100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command," he said. Trump added that he spoke with the three governors, and "they're very happy with what we're going to be doing."

Trump also announced during the briefing that he has ordered FEMA to provide four large medical stations with 1,000 beds to New York, three small medical stations with 1,000 beds to Washington, and eight large federal medical stations with 2,000 beds to California, CNN reports. The supplies should reach New York and California by Tuesday.

With shortages of personal protective equipment like masks reported in hospitals and clinics across the United States, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday said he believes "the federal government should order factories to manufacture masks, gowns, ventilators, the essential medical equipment that is going to make the difference between life and death." There are at least 32,149 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 410 deaths. Catherine Garcia