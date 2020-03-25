See More Speed Reads
system change
Coronavirus is reshaping how the justice system works — perhaps permanently

11:16 a.m.
Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Coronavirus could be the start of a long-term transformation for the American justice system.

As courts shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attorneys and judges are struggling to prevent uncertain delays while still preserving justice under the law. It has translated into "a scramble for technological work-arounds" that could last beyond the outbreak, ABC News reports.

There are some pretty obvious dilemmas when it comes to holding jury trials and working through court cases in the time of coronavirus spread. Cramming 12 jurors in a box clearly doesn't fit the CDC's social distancing guidelines; neither does being in a bustling courthouse in general. But beyond a few imperfect attempts (immigration courts' attempts to replace in-person hearings with video chats were plagued with issues), courts haven't implemented many measures that allow judicial processes to continue at home.

"This disaster, this pandemic is going to change the way the courts do business from now on," Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht told ABC News. "We're going to have to completely rethink how much has to be done in person, how much can be done using technology — that whole issue that we've just never paid much attention to, is going to be front and center going forward."

The Supreme Court has led the way by filing its first remote decisions since 2001 and continued its usual meetings via phone. But things aren't as simple in lower courts with far more moving parts, leaving the ACLU and other watchdogs on the lookout for potential violations of civil liberties and justice. Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

supply shortage
Some hospitals are reportedly considering using veterinary ventilators to address coronavirus shortage

11:31 a.m.

Governors and hospitals across the United States are pulling out all the stops and looking wherever they can to find supplies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhonda Medows, the president of population health at Providence St. Joseph Health, a chain of hospitals and clinics based in Seattle that operates in seven different states, told The Washington Post the health system is looking into requesting veterinary ventilators normally used to treat large animals so that they're prepared for the amount of COVID-19 patients they need to treat since they likely won't have enough designed for humans.

"We have Third World countries who are better equipped than we are now in Seattle," she told the Post. "For weeks we have been asking the federal government to compel manufacturers to produce more [personal protective equipment] because we knew from our own modeling that there would be a serious shortfall."

So far, President Trump has resisted calls to invoke the Defense Production Act because he said enough companies have voluntarily agreed to produce supplies already, an argument that hasn't proved satisfactory for many states and hospitals searching for equipment. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

By the numbers
Nearly half of New York City's coronavirus cases found in adults under 45

10:28 a.m.

A plurality of COVID-19 cases in New York City are among those aged 18 to 44, but severity rates tend to follow global trends when it comes to age and underlying conditions, data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reveals.

Of the 15,597 confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, 7,094, or 46 percent, were in patients below the 45. In that age group, 9 percent of people with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized, and there have been five deaths.

All told, the data suggests the city is in line with other countries like Italy, which has reported that the majority of patients experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 are in older age groups, though that certainly doesn't mean younger people aren't at risk. In New York, more than one-fifth of fatalities have occurred in the 45 to 64 range.

Similarly, like Italy, most patients in New York who died after being infected with COVID-19 were suffering from at least one of a wide range of underlying conditions, though several cases are under investigation. Read the full data here. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Spain reports more than 700 new coronavirus fatalities as death toll surpasses China

10:28 a.m.
Madrid Cemetary.
BALDESCA SAMPER/AFP via Getty Images

Spain is now the country with the second highest number of deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, surpassing China.

After a spike of more than 700 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, Spain's death toll on Wednesday surpassed 3,400, The Associated Press reports. This overtakes China's current death toll of 3,285 and puts Spain second behind Italy in coronavirus deaths.

"If we are not already at the peak, we are very close," the head of Spain's health emergency coordination center, Fernando Simón, said.

According to The Washington Post, the 700 new coronavirus deaths from Spain is the country's biggest increase since the beginning of the outbreak.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday the country's state of emergency will be extended for another 15 days amid the increasing number of deaths, CNN reports.

"There are hard days ahead," he said over the weekend. "We have to get ready from a physiological and emotional standpoint. We have to get to the end of next week strong, very strong. The risk is everywhere."

The Wall Street Journal reports that "over the last two weeks, Spain has suffered one of the fastest-growing outbreaks of the coronavirus in the world, due to what experts say is a combination of the government's slow response to the pandemic, Spaniards' active nightlife and resistance to government-ordered lockdowns." Brendan Morrow

theories
Why is Trump promising to quickly reboot an economy he hasn't shut down? 3 theories.

9:58 a.m.

President Trump said Tuesday he hopes to get the U.S. economy, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, "up and just raring to go" by April 12. But "in most cases, it's state leaders — not the federal government — who are responsible for both imposing and lifting the stay-at-home orders and other restrictions intended to stop the contagion," The Associated Press notes. And their bipartisan, near-universal rejection of Trump's timeline "suggests Trump's talk of an early reboot is unlikely to gain traction." So why is Trump overpromising with an improbable Easter economic resurrection? Here, three theories:

1. Trump thinks it's good politics: It's increasingly clear "the gap between Trump's optimism and impatience and the caution and gravity of other figures in the crisis is exactly the point, in political terms," John F. Harris argues at Politico. Trump "is eager to own the only good thing about a crisis that has paralyzed the country and left millions of people in housebound despair: The reality that life will at some point slowly lurch back to normal. He is determined to make other people — specifically, governors, and public health officials — own everything else, including the reality that massive shutdowns will continue long after the Christian holy day on April 12."

2. He's pandering to his base: Trump told Fox News — and presumably his conservative Christian supporters — that he picked Easter Sunday because "you'll have packed churches all over our country, I think it would be a beautiful time."

Not all Christians appreciated the religious-economic conflation.

3. There is no strategy: "Trump has never been known for his patience or long attention span," AP notes. And as the death toll rises and the markets swing wildly, "Trump is grasping for a strategy before the crisis destroys his presidency," Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. Some top advisers tell him the pandemic isn't as bad as the media portrays it, and one former West Wing official compared Trump to "an 11-year-old boy waiting for the fairy godmother to bring him a magic pill." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Contagion medical consultant with coronavirus warns 'it can hit anybody'

8:57 a.m.

A medical consultant on Contagion, the 2011 movie about a fictional pandemic, has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, spoke to Fox Business on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic and at the end of the segment revealed he just recently tested positive himself.

"I would just like to say on this show tonight that this has become very personal for me, too, because I have COVID as of yesterday," he said. "And it is miserable. ... If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That's the message I want to convey."

Lipkin consulted on Steven Soderbergh's film Contagion, which has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few weeks as it became uncomfortably relevant amid the pandemic. USA Today reports that "some Contagion scenes reflect Lipkin's own experiences in Beijing when he assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese Health Ministry during the 2003 SARS outbreak in 2003."

Another adviser on the film, Tracey McNamara, recently told BuzzFeed News amid this increased attention, "I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare."

Lipkin also weighed in on President Trump's desire to have the county "opened up" by Easter, warning, "We really don't know when we're going to get this under control." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

7:27 a.m.
Prince Charles
Ben Birchall / Getty Images

Prince Charles has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement from Clarence House released Wednesday confirmed that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he has "been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health." Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," Clarence House said.

Charles is self-isolating at home in Scotland, and Clarence House said he has been working from home for the past several days. He previously canceled royal engagements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Charles last saw Queen Elizabeth II "briefly" on March 12, just under two weeks ago. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," Buckingham Palace said, and she is "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." Brendan Morrow

Fox News
Fox News owners, executives have taken the COVID-19 pandemic discordantly seriously since January

7:26 a.m.

Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch was supposed to celebrate his 89th birthday on March 11 with a lavish party at his California estate. But on March 8, with the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading, "the Murdoch family called off a planned party out of concern for the patriarch's health," Ben Smith reports at The New York Times. Lachlan Murdoch, the 48-year-old son nominally in charge of Fox News, "knew the virus was coming" by January, because "he'd been getting regular updates from the family's political allies and journalists in his father's native Australia," Smith reported.

But "if you were watching some of the commentators on Fox News and Fox Business in the first 10 days of March, you wouldn't have been too worried about the coronavirus," Smith notes: "It would be no worse than the flu, and the real story was the 'coronavirus impeachment scam.'" Two things changed the network's prime-time downplaying of the pandemic — Fox Business host Trish Regan took things too far, and President Trump started warning about the coronavirus publicly on March 11. The Washington Post rounded up some before-and-after commentary:

Smith described a "glaring" gap between how seriously "the elite, globally minded family owners of Fox" took the COVID-19 pandemic and the big shrugs from "many of their nominal stars." But Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott also responded quickly and decisively inside the network's Manhattan headquarters starting in late February, as the apostate Republican Lincoln Project highlighted in its own rebuke of the conservative pro-Trump media's coronavirus coverage.

On Tuesday, with a sixth Fox News staffer testing positive for COVID-19, Scott noted in an internal memo that "the vast majority of our workforce is now telecommuting" and ordered a halt to all in-studio bookings and contributor appearances. Smith asked Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Public Health Institute, if he believed people will die because of Fox's coverage in those critical two weeks, and he said yes, this "very specific type of misinformation" has been "very harmful." A Fox News spokeswoman accused the Times of "politicizing this serious threat" by "cherry-picking" clips from "our opinion programs." Peter Weber

