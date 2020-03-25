Re-Animator director Stuart Gordon dies at 72

Stuart Gordon, the director known for cult horror films like Re-Animator, has died at 72.

Gordon's death was confirmed by his representative Dominic Mancini on Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not released.

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini told the Reporter. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

After making his feature directorial debut with Re-Animator, the wild 1985 horror-comedy still considered to be a genre classic, Gordon went on to helm cult films that also continue to be celebrated among horror enthusiasts like From Beyond and Castle Freak. Outside of horror, he also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, and Variety notes he was active in L.A. theater in recent years.

Barbara Crampton, who starred in several Gordon films including Re-Animator, on Wednesday remembered him as an "enormous talent" who "created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring and smart." Director Joe Lynch noted Gordon was "a massive influence on so many of us, myself included," while You're Next writer Simon Barrett praised him as "not only a brilliant filmmaker but an incredibly gracious human."

The horror streaming service Shudder on Wednesday announced a marathon of three Gordon films for later in the evening, writing that he was "one of the greatest to ever work in the genre, and the world is better for it." Brendan Morrow