Re-Animator director Stuart Gordon dies at 72

11:46 a.m.
Stuart Gordon.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stuart Gordon, the director known for cult horror films like Re-Animator, has died at 72.

Gordon's death was confirmed by his representative Dominic Mancini on Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not released.

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini told the Reporter. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

After making his feature directorial debut with Re-Animator, the wild 1985 horror-comedy still considered to be a genre classic, Gordon went on to helm cult films that also continue to be celebrated among horror enthusiasts like From Beyond and Castle Freak. Outside of horror, he also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, and Variety notes he was active in L.A. theater in recent years.

Barbara Crampton, who starred in several Gordon films including Re-Animator, on Wednesday remembered him as an "enormous talent" who "created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring and smart." Director Joe Lynch noted Gordon was "a massive influence on so many of us, myself included," while You're Next writer Simon Barrett praised him as "not only a brilliant filmmaker but an incredibly gracious human."

The horror streaming service Shudder on Wednesday announced a marathon of three Gordon films for later in the evening, writing that he was "one of the greatest to ever work in the genre, and the world is better for it." Brendan Morrow

Cuomo rips Senate's coronavirus stimulus bill as just 'a drop in the bucket'

1:04 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is no fan of the Senate's coronavirus relief bill.

Cuomo in his daily press briefing on Wednesday ripped the new $2 trillion economic stimulus package from the Senate responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be "terrible for the state of New York" because the $3.8 billion it offers the state government is far too little. He also said the $1.3 billion New York City would get in the bill, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated, is insufficient.

"That is a drop in the bucket as to need," Cuomo said, explaining New York is facing a revenue shortfall of up to $15 billion while swiping the coronavirus package as offering "quote-unquote relief." New York has reported by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States with more than 30,000 as of Wednesday.

The governor has taken his concerns about the stimulus package to the House of Representatives, he explained.

"We need the House to make adjustments," Cuomo said. "...I'm telling you, these numbers don't work, and I told the House members that we really need their help."

Later in the press conference, Cuomo again called the bill "troublesome" and reiterated, "We need more federal help than this bill gives us. The House bill would have given us $17 billion. The Senate bill gives us $3 billion. I mean, that's a dramatic, dramatic difference." Brendan Morrow

Some hospitals are reportedly considering using veterinary ventilators to address coronavirus shortage

11:31 a.m.
dog intubated.
istock/K_Thalhofer

Governors and hospitals across the United States are pulling out all the stops and looking wherever they can to find supplies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhonda Medows, the president of population health at Providence St. Joseph Health, a chain of hospitals and clinics based in Seattle that operates in seven different states, told The Washington Post the health system is looking into requesting veterinary ventilators normally used to treat large animals. The request could help prepare for the number of COVID-19 patients they need to treat, since they likely won't have enough designed for humans.

"We have Third World countries who are better equipped than we are now in Seattle," she told the Post. "For weeks we have been asking the federal government to compel manufacturers to produce more [personal protective equipment] because we knew from our own modeling that there would be a serious shortfall."

So far, President Trump has resisted calls to invoke the Defense Production Act because he said enough companies have voluntarily agreed to produce supplies already, an argument that hasn't proved satisfactory for many states and hospitals searching for equipment. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus is reshaping how the justice system works — perhaps permanently

11:16 a.m.
Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Coronavirus could be the start of a long-term transformation for the American justice system.

As courts shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attorneys and judges are struggling to prevent uncertain delays while still preserving justice under the law. It has translated into "a scramble for technological work-arounds" that could last beyond the outbreak, ABC News reports.

There are some pretty obvious dilemmas when it comes to holding jury trials and working through court cases in the time of coronavirus spread. Cramming 12 jurors in a box clearly doesn't fit the CDC's social distancing guidelines; neither does being in a bustling courthouse in general. But beyond a few imperfect attempts (immigration courts' attempts to replace in-person hearings with video chats were plagued with issues), courts haven't implemented many measures that allow judicial processes to continue at home.

"This disaster, this pandemic is going to change the way the courts do business from now on," Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht told ABC News. "We're going to have to completely rethink how much has to be done in person, how much can be done using technology — that whole issue that we've just never paid much attention to, is going to be front and center going forward."

The Supreme Court has led the way by filing its first remote decisions since 2001 and continued its usual meetings via phone. But things aren't as simple in lower courts with far more moving parts, leaving the ACLU and other watchdogs on the lookout for potential violations of civil liberties and justice. Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Nearly half of New York City's coronavirus cases found in adults under 45

10:28 a.m.

A plurality of COVID-19 cases in New York City are among those aged 18 to 44, but severity rates tend to follow global trends when it comes to age and underlying conditions, data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reveals.

Of the 15,597 confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, 7,094, or 46 percent, were in patients below the 45. In that age group, 9 percent of people with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized, and there have been five deaths.

All told, the data suggests the city is in line with other countries like Italy, which has reported that the majority of patients experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 are in older age groups, though that certainly doesn't mean younger people aren't at risk. In New York, more than one-fifth of fatalities have occurred in the 45 to 64 range.

Similarly, like Italy, most patients in New York who died after being infected with COVID-19 were suffering from at least one of a wide range of underlying conditions, though several cases are under investigation. Read the full data here. Tim O'Donnell

Spain reports more than 700 new coronavirus fatalities as death toll surpasses China

10:28 a.m.
Madrid Cemetary.
BALDESCA SAMPER/AFP via Getty Images

Spain is now the country with the second highest number of deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, surpassing China.

After a spike of more than 700 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, Spain's death toll on Wednesday surpassed 3,400, The Associated Press reports. This overtakes China's current death toll of 3,285 and puts Spain second behind Italy in coronavirus deaths.

"If we are not already at the peak, we are very close," the head of Spain's health emergency coordination center, Fernando Simón, said.

According to The Washington Post, the 700 new coronavirus deaths from Spain is the country's biggest increase since the beginning of the outbreak.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday the country's state of emergency will be extended for another 15 days amid the increasing number of deaths, CNN reports.

"There are hard days ahead," he said over the weekend. "We have to get ready from a physiological and emotional standpoint. We have to get to the end of next week strong, very strong. The risk is everywhere."

The Wall Street Journal reports that "over the last two weeks, Spain has suffered one of the fastest-growing outbreaks of the coronavirus in the world, due to what experts say is a combination of the government's slow response to the pandemic, Spaniards' active nightlife and resistance to government-ordered lockdowns." Brendan Morrow

Why is Trump promising to quickly reboot an economy he hasn't shut down? 3 theories.

9:58 a.m.

President Trump said Tuesday he hopes to get the U.S. economy, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, "up and just raring to go" by April 12. But "in most cases, it's state leaders — not the federal government — who are responsible for both imposing and lifting the stay-at-home orders and other restrictions intended to stop the contagion," The Associated Press notes. And their bipartisan, near-universal rejection of Trump's timeline "suggests Trump's talk of an early reboot is unlikely to gain traction." So why is Trump overpromising with an improbable Easter economic resurrection? Here, three theories:

1. Trump thinks it's good politics: It's increasingly clear "the gap between Trump's optimism and impatience and the caution and gravity of other figures in the crisis is exactly the point, in political terms," John F. Harris argues at Politico. Trump "is eager to own the only good thing about a crisis that has paralyzed the country and left millions of people in housebound despair: The reality that life will at some point slowly lurch back to normal. He is determined to make other people — specifically, governors, and public health officials — own everything else, including the reality that massive shutdowns will continue long after the Christian holy day on April 12."

2. He's pandering to his base: Trump told Fox News — and presumably his conservative Christian supporters — that he picked Easter Sunday because "you'll have packed churches all over our country, I think it would be a beautiful time."

Not all Christians appreciated the religious-economic conflation.

3. There is no strategy: "Trump has never been known for his patience or long attention span," AP notes. And as the death toll rises and the markets swing wildly, "Trump is grasping for a strategy before the crisis destroys his presidency," Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. Some top advisers tell him the pandemic isn't as bad as the media portrays it, and one former West Wing official compared Trump to "an 11-year-old boy waiting for the fairy godmother to bring him a magic pill." Peter Weber

Contagion medical consultant with coronavirus warns 'it can hit anybody'

8:57 a.m.

A medical consultant on Contagion, the 2011 movie about a fictional pandemic, has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, spoke to Fox Business on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic and at the end of the segment revealed he just recently tested positive himself.

"I would just like to say on this show tonight that this has become very personal for me, too, because I have COVID as of yesterday," he said. "And it is miserable. ... If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That's the message I want to convey."

Lipkin consulted on Steven Soderbergh's film Contagion, which has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few weeks as it became uncomfortably relevant amid the pandemic. USA Today reports that "some Contagion scenes reflect Lipkin's own experiences in Beijing when he assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese Health Ministry during the 2003 SARS outbreak in 2003."

Another adviser on the film, Tracey McNamara, recently told BuzzFeed News amid this increased attention, "I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare."

Lipkin also weighed in on President Trump's desire to have the county "opened up" by Easter, warning, "We really don't know when we're going to get this under control." Brendan Morrow

