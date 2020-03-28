See More Speed Reads
time is of the essence
The FDA just approved a coronavirus test that can deliver results in 15 minutes

8:26 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a novel coronavirus test for emergency use that can reportedly provide diagnostic results in less than 15 minutes, a major improvement from most tests, many of which take days.

The test is produced by Abbot Laboratories, which plans to begin delivering 50,000 per day starting April 1 to places they are most needed like emergency rooms, urgent-care clinics, and doctors' office. The testing equipment is small and portable, and can reportedly be used just about anywhere.

Abbot also received approval on another testing system earlier in the week that takes longer to deliver results, but can churn out more tests on a daily basis. Between the two systems, the company hopes to eventually provide 5 million per month.

Several other companies are working to get out faster testing systems, as well, which will allow doctors to determine treatments for patients more quickly and help relieve the pandemic's mounting pressure on the United States health care system. Bloomberg also reports that Henry Schein, Inc., has a point-of-care antibody test ready to go. That test won't be able to detect a current infection, but could prove valuable in determining the pandemic's full scope by revealing whether a person's immune system already fought off the coronavirus, which diagnostic tests aren't able to do. Read more at CNN and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Joseph Lowery, civil rights icon and MLK contemporary, dies at 98

9:11 a.m.
Joseph Lowery.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery died peacefully from natural causes Friday evening in Atlanta, his family said. He was 98.

Lowery was among the ministers who founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which practiced civil disobedience amid the height of racial unrest in the South. He went on to serve as the group's president for 20 years, during which he helped revive the struggling organization in the years following King's 1968 assassination. Before he took the helm, the SCLC had been mired in in-fighting and financial hardships, but Lowery helped raise money and re-focused on a new set of civil rights issues, per The Washington Post.

Lowery was known for working in the background behind King, who was the face of the movement. In 1965 in Alabama, after a five-day, 54-mile voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Lowery took protesters' demands to the state's segregationist Gov. George Wallace. In later years, he became a key supporter of former President Barack Obama and delivered the benediction at his inauguration in 2009. Later that year, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Charles Ogletree, a Harvard Law School professor and civil rights lawyer, called Lowery "the most important bridge between the wonderful legacy of the civil riights movement and the message of hope and change that Obama expressed for the future."

Lowry is survived by his three daughters. Read more at The Washington Post and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

get 'er done
Trump invokes Defense Protection Act to force GM to make ventilators

March 27, 2020

Apparently President Trump's tweets weren't enough.

On Friday, Trump announced that he had invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to start producing ventilators. GM was "wasting time" in negotiations, so Trump sidestepped those talks to "require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators," he said in a Friday statement.

Trump activated some provisions of the Korean War-era DPA last week, calling himself a "wartime president." But he didn't utilize the provision that can compel companies to ramp up production of needed medical supplies; We "haven't had to use it because no one has said NO!" Trump tweeted Tuesday. Still, Democratic lawmakers and national security experts kept pushing Trump to invoke the act.

Trump targeted GM and Ford yet again in a tweet just a few hours before invoking the DPA, calling on GM to "immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Unfortunately, six exclamation points just couldn't get the job done. Kathryn Krawczyk

deliveries denied
Instacart shoppers plan strike Monday to demand coronavirus protections

March 27, 2020
Instacart shopper.
istock/Kwangmoozaa

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the U.S., Americans have turned to grocery delivery services to avoid going out and potentially exposing themselves to the virus. But the workers who make those deliveries happen say they're feeling none of that same security.

Shoppers for the grocery delivery service Instacart will stop accepting orders starting Monday to demand better protections amid the pandemic. They're seeking additional "hazard pay" for every delivery, paid protections such as hand sanitizer and gloves, and expanded sick leave, and won't return to work until their demands are met, Vice first reported.

"It's so scary to be in a grocery store right now, and so scary to be around swarm and mobs of people," veteran Instacart shopper and strike organizer Vanessa Bain told The Washington Post. But "while Instacart's corporate employees are working from home, Instacart's [gig workers] are working on the frontlines in the capacity of first responders," Bain told Vice. Instacart joins strikers across the nation, including Amazon workers in Queens and sanitation worker in Philadelphia, who are complaining of unsafe conditions amid the new coronavirus spread.

"The health and safety of our entire community — shoppers, customers, and employees — is our first priority," a spokesperson for Instacart told Vice. The company offered new features and benefits to workers in a Friday blog post, including adding 30 more days to its 14-day sick leave for those quarantined or sick from COVID-19, but only for those who've tested positive for the disease. None of the new benefits met strikers' demands. Kathryn Krawczyk

Extraordinary
Pope Francis offers coronavirus prayer from a strikingly empty St. Peter's Square

March 27, 2020

In yet another surreal sight to emerge from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis on Friday delivered a blessing from a strikingly deserted St. Peter's Square.

It was a rainy Friday in Vatican City as Pope Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi blessing amid the coronavirus crisis, which has left more than 9,000 people dead in Italy. The prayer the pope offered is usually reserved for Christmas and Easter, The Washington Post notes. It was streamed online, and the Vatican referred to this as "An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic."

"Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities," Pope Francis said, per Reuters. "...We have realized that we are in the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other."

Italy is among the most affected countries amid the coronavirus crisis with more than 80,000 cases, and Vatican City has confirmed four cases.

"Lord, may you bless the world, give health to our bodies and comfort our hearts," the pope said near the end of his homily, per the National Catholic Register. "You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm."

The unusual sight of the pope's blessing in the empty St. Peter's Square was, Reuters' Crispian Balmer said, "another image that will go down in history," while the Post wrote that "the images of the event were among the most memorable in the modern history of the Catholic Church." Brendan Morrow

totally transformed
Take a look inside New York City's convention center turned makeshift hospital

March 27, 2020

It took New York City just about a week to build its newest 1,000-bed hospital.

As of Friday, what's being called the New York Medical Station at the Javits Center appears ready to open for non-COVID-19 cases. Rows of makeshift hospital rooms line the main convention floor separated by temporary walls and sheet doors, and all the rooms are decked out with a bed, lamp, and even a little plant.

Starting Monday, the Javits Center will serve patients who aren't suspected of having the new coronavirus, as those cases have quickly overwhelmed New York City's existing hospitals. Still, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has warned the 1,000 additional beds won't satisfy the growing need for hospital space throughout the city. He called on President Trump to approve building field hospitals across the city's five boroughs to provide an additional 4,000 beds as New York quickly becomes the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked the Army National Guard, which put together the Javits hospital in just a week. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coroanvirus crisis
House sends $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill to Trump's desk

March 27, 2020
Nancy Pelosi
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, sending it to President Trump's desk.

The House on Friday approved the relief package responding to the coronavirus pandemic after the Senate took the same step. The bill, which includes stimulus checks for most Americans, was passed in a voice vote.

One lawmaker, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), tried to force a roll call vote rather than a unanimous voice vote on the bill. The House had been hoping to avoid asking members to unnecessarily travel and gather together in Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was required to form a 216-member quorum to overrule Massie; "scores of lawmakers" had to "begrudgingly" return to the Capitol, The Washington Post writes.

Massie drew bipartisan criticism with this move. President Trump slammed him as a "third rate grandstander" and called for him to be kicked out of the Republican Party, while former Secretary of State John Kerry called him an "a--hole." Trump is expected to sign the stimulus bill, tweeting Friday that "workers and small businesses need money now in order to survive." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
New York's coronavirus death toll passes 500, but Cuomo shares some 'good news'

March 27, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Friday announced the state's coronavirus death toll has passed 500, but he did have a bit of good news to offer.

Cuomo on Friday said 519 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York, up from 385 fatalities reported the day before.

"That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I could possibly tell the people of the state of New York," the governor said.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York has climbed past 40,000, by far the most in the country. Cuomo cited the number of people who were hospitalized 20 or 25 days ago and had been on a ventilator since then in explaining the rising death toll.

"We're seeing a significant increase in deaths because the length of time people are on the ventilator is increasing, and the more it increases, the higher the level of deaths will increase," Cuomo said. "...It's bad news, it's tragic news, it's the worst news, but it is not unexpected news, either."

Cuomo did, however, offer some good news, saying that COVID-19 hospitalizations were previously doubling every two-and-a-half days in the state, but now, the number is doubling roughly every four days.

"It's still doubling, and that's still bad news," Cuomo said. "...But there is good news in that the rate of the increase is slowing."

Cuomo on Friday also delivered an impassioned message to members of the National Guard assisting with the pandemic response, saying, "I am proud to fight this fight with you." Brendan Morrow

