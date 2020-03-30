See More Speed Reads
live from delaware
Joe Biden launches podcast 'so we can keep talking with each other'

8:27 a.m.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Joe Biden is a podcaster now.

The former vice president and presidential candidate has launched a new podcast, Here's the Deal, as part of a virtual campaign from his basement amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In the first episode, he interviews Ron Klain, his former chief of staff and former Ebola czar.

"Why am I doing this?" Biden says at the start of the first episode. "Well, first, so we can keep talking with each other. We can't hold rallies anymore, but we're not gathering in large public spaces. We're living in a new normal."

Biden has recently started broadcasting from a home studio set up in his basement in Delaware, where he's conducted television interviews and held virtual press conferences. His communications director, Kate Bedingfield, told Politico last week that "we're thinking through what does a virtual campaign look like" amid the pandemic and "we're experimenting with a lot of different formats." This comes after an early virtual town hall from the campaign suffered from many technical issues.

In addition to interviewing Klain and discussing his plan for responding to the coronavirus crisis, Biden in the first episode of his podcast takes some questions, in response to one describing the precautions he's taking amid the pandemic including having anyone who comes into his house wear gloves and a mask. As he wraps up, Biden assures listeners that "we're going to beat this" and recommends that "if you have any friends or relatives or anybody who is shut in, pick up the phone and call them. Tell them you're thinking of them. See what they need."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also expected to soon launch a podcast, reportedly inspired by Howard Stern. Brendan Morrow

death and fox business
Fox News reportedly fears its early downplaying of COVID-19 leaves it open to lawsuits

7:45 a.m.

Fox Business announced Friday that it has "parted ways" with Trish Regan, a prime time host who gained notoriety for suggesting on her March 9 show that the COVID-19 coronavirus was a politically motivated "scam." The decision "took some journalists and anchors at the network by surprise," The New York Times reports, because "Fox executives are accustomed to withstanding public pressure, and rarely make personnel moves that can be construed as validating criticisms of the network."

Fox Business wished Regan the best and said the network "will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future" to focus on "the coronavirus crisis." On MNSBC Sunday morning, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman said ousting Regan appears to be part of a larger effort to limit legal liability tied to the disconnect between Fox's public and private responses to the pandemic.

In early March, "Fox News tried to do their original playbook, which was dismiss it as a hoax, say that this is another partisan attempt by Democrats to hurt Donald Trump, and this was the case where they could not prevent reality," Sherman said. "Fox News is a very powerful media organization, but it cannot stop people from dropping dead." He added:

When I've been talking to Fox insiders over the last few days, there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this. I've heard Trish Regan's being taken off the air is, you know, reflective of this concern that Fox News is in big trouble by downplaying this virus. ... I think this is a case where Fox's coverage, if it actually winds up being proved that people died because of it, this is a new terrain in terms of Fox being possibly held liable for their actions. [Gabriel Sherman, MSNBC]

Whether Fox's coverage of the coronavirus hurts Fox, it has helped Trump, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted March 19-24.

Pew surveyed 11,537 panelists and the margin of sampling error for that full sample is ±1.5 percentage points. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Amazon, Instacart workers demand more coronavirus protection

7:39 a.m.
The Amazon logo
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon employees at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse plan a walkout on Monday to demand greater precautions against coronavirus infections, CNN reports. The employees say the online retail giant shouldn't have kept the facility open after a confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus there last week, said Christian Smalls, an assistant manager at the facility who is leading the protest. Smalls said as many as seven workers there have been diagnosed with the virus. An Amazon spokesperson said Sunday that the company's top priority is worker health and safety. Employees of grocery delivery service Instacart are going on strike demanding more safety precautions and "hazard pay" for every delivery, Vice reports. Harold Maass

Quotables
Trump says he doesn't speak with 'nasty' governors but it doesn't affect the federal COVID-19 response

6:08 a.m.

Last week on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, President Trump said he doubted New York really needed all the ventilators they are requesting from the federal stockpile so hospitals can treat the tragic influx of COVID-19 patients. In a press conference Sunday, PBS NewsHour's Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about how those comments might affect the parceling out of the federal stockpiles to states. Trump incorrectly claimed he "didn't say that," told Alcindor to "be nice — don't be threatening," then, after letting her finish the question, said it wouldn't affect how the equipment is distributed. Trump shared an anecdote about sending "generators" to New York and suggested they disappeared from the warehouse.

"When journalists get up and ask questions that are so threatening," Trump said, and Alcindor cut in: "I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity." She tried to ask a second question, and Trump cut off her mic. When Trump called on CNN's Jeremy Diamond later, Diamond gave the mic to Alcindor to ask her follow-up, which was about deaths from the economic shutdown versus COVID-19.

Diamond then questioned if Trump was envisioning suggesting a regional relaxation of social distancing before April 30 — Trump said no — and asked about Trump's comments to governors on Friday: "You said, 'I want them to be appreciative.' You also said, 'if they don't treat you right, I don't call.'" "I didn't say that," Trump said. "These are direct quotes, sir," Diamond replied, reading the full quote. Trump quibbled with the "appreciative" quote but agreed he doesn't speak with certain governors, like the "nasty" Jay Inslee: "I don't like the governor of Washington, so do you know who calls? I get Mike Pence to call, I get the head of FEMA to call." He added that he wants the governors to appreciate not him, but the government's response, and called CNN "fake news." Watch the entire exchanges below, on CNN. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver explains why 'the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games,' despite Trump's best efforts

4:56 a.m.

"COVID-19 continues to rip around the globe," John Oliver said on Sunday's from-his-living-room Last Week Tonight. But the U.S. now has the most confirmed cases in the world, "and the president has only recently seemed to realize the gravity of the situation." Because the federal government "wasted so much time that we could have spent preparing" and "massively botched the rollout of testing for the virus," he said, our best shot at slowing this outbreak is strict social distancing.

President Trump and some of his allies think the cost may be too high. "I'm in no way minimizing the economic suffering caused by the shutdown," Oliver said. "But the idea that people should sacrifice themselves for the economy is absurd. And yet, it actually gained traction this week."

Oliver addressed right-wing market-worshippers like Glenn Beck and the lieutenant governor of Texas: "You get that the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games, right? You can't volunteer yourself as tribute. And what you're doing is actually much darker: You're actively volunteering others, including people of all ages with health conditions, to die. And even if these guys are okay with letting the coronavirus kill as many people as it feels like so that the economy's protected — which, again: really?!? — there are — and I cannot believe I have to say this — significant drawbacks to hundreds of thousands of people dying," Among them, such carnage "also tanks the economy," he said. "So relaxing social distancing right now isn't just trading one bad outcome for another; it's trading one bad outcome for both bad outcomes."

Oliver ran through some things Trump might have done, and could still do, to forestall a catastrophe. "This was always going to be hard," he said. "But it actually didn't need to be this hard. And that is why it's so profoundly disheartening that we're being led through this crisis by a man who may be less equipped to deal with this historical moment than anybody in recorded history."

"For once, something has come along that is more toxic and more threatening than this president, and somehow, he's got f---ing stage envy," Oliver sighed. "And look, I know this isn't exactly the first time that I've criticized Donald Trump, but I can't tell you how much I was rooting for him to do this better." If you don't mind NSFW language, watch below. Peter Weber

at last some good news
John Krasinski launches YouTube show dedicated to good news, slips in Office mini-reunion with Steve Carell

3:11 a.m.

Why isn't there a television network dedicated to only good news? John Krasinski said he has long wondered, in a video Sunday night launching his attempt to fix that shortcoming, "Some Good News." The show, taped in Krasinski's home, is a compilation of crowdsourced good news sent to him via social media, leavened with a few surprises.

"Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time," Krasinski said. "But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away." He started with the world applauding the health-care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, then some stories of people making the best of social distancing.

"And on a personal note, this week actually brought a whole lot of good news because it marked 15 years since this haircut was born," Krasinski said, holding up a framed photo. "That's right, it was the 15th anniversary of The Office, and for more on that, we go now to our entertainment correspondent, Steve Carell." Their video-chat included some behind-the-scene details of the popular NBC show — Krasinski, for example, said he was a 23-year-old waiter when he landed the part on The Office, "and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it." Carell shared some of his favorite moments from the show. They suggested an Office reunion should be kind of like a class reunion: just a chance to see each other again.

Krasinski had one more video chat, this one with his "newest hero," Coco, whose return from cancer treatment went viral. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

Edit

Some cruise ship crew members stuck on board because of coronavirus aren't getting paid

2:38 a.m.
The Norwegian Encore.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Several crew members who recently left the Norwegian Encore cruise ship told the Miami Herald they are worried about their colleagues still on board, as many are possibly suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thousands of cruise line employees — including many whose contracts have expired — remain on their ships, despite all U.S. sailings being canceled until mid-April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are from foreign countries, and the cruise lines say they can't leave because their flights keep getting canceled.

In the case of the Encore, the last passengers got off in Miami on March 15. Crew members told the Herald the captain said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but then they started noticing more dining carts in the hallways, indicating food was being sent to people in isolation. "They kept saying no one had symptoms, everyone is fine, you're in the best place you can be," one crew member said. "We knew that wasn't true because we saw all the carts."

Crew members who were able to finally leave the Encore on March 23 told the Herald that upon disembarkation, no one at the port took their temperature or asked if they had any COVID-19 symptoms. One person has since tested positive, and several have symptoms.

These crew members believe dozens of the roughly 1,000 people still on the Encore are sick. Some are also no longer being paid — the Herald reports that a letter was distributed to employees on Wednesday from a Norwegian human relations executive stating that all workers would have access to food, medical services, Wi-Fi, and laundry, but those whose contracts have expired will not receive any financial compensation, even if they can't leave because of travel restrictions.

"I'm worried about the people still on board," one crew member told the Herald. "I'm worried we've been lied to this whole time by management. It is reckless behavior on their part, in my opinion, and endangering." Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus politics
Florida appears to be the only state getting all its federal coronavirus equipment requests met

2:13 a.m.
Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many states have requested ventilators, N95 face masks, gowns, face shields, and other essential equipment from the federal emergency stockpile as their hospitals prepare for or struggle under a surge of COVID-19 cases, but only Florida has gotten 100 percent of what it asked for, The Washington Post reported Sunday. Massachusetts said it has received 17 percent of its requested protective gear while Maine has gotten about 5 percent and West Virginia about 1 percent.

But Florida, which didn't make its first request until March 11 — later than many other states — received its full request three days later, then got an identical shipment on March 23 and is expecting a third, the Post reports, citing the state Division of Emergency Management. "This disparity has not been lost on the states that feel shortchanged in their requests from the Strategic National Stockpile," ProPublica reported a week ago. Florida officials and President Trump offered a similar explanation for what appears to be special service.

"The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida," Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told the Post. "We are leaving no stone unturned." On Sunday, Trump said at a news conference that "Florida has been taken care of," along with other states, adding later: "Florida, I looked, they're very aggressive in trying to get things and they're doing a very good job." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has been criticized for keeping the beaches open during Spring Break, is a close ally of Trump. Florida is also Trump's new home of record.

Control over the Strategic National Stockpile passed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to a different Health and Human Services Department division in late 2018 and then to the Federal Emergency Management Agency barely a week ago. FEMA has, but won't detail, a spreadsheet of each state's requests and shipments, the Post reports, and there doesn't seem to be a uniform rationale for how the limited stockpiles are allocated. "If a governor jumps up and down and yells and screams, it gets attention," Nicole Lurie, a former HHS emergency preparedness official in the Obama administration, tells ProPublica. "It probably helps to have a really loud megaphone." Peter Weber

