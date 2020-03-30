See More Speed Reads
By the numbers
Edit

Andrew Cuomo sees major spike in favorability rating amid coronavirus pandemic

9:41 a.m.

Back in February, a Siena College poll showed that only 44 percent of New Yorkers viewed their Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) favorably. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Cuomo has received nationwide praise for his calm, cool, and collected approach as he guides the country's epicenter through the outbreak, and his constituents are on the bandwagon, as well. In March, Cuomo's favorability rating spiked to 71 percent, which is the highest it's been since he was first elected governor in 2011.

There's still a partisan split, but even Republicans in the state have shown some appreciation for their executive, as more than twice as many GOP voters approve of Cuomo now than last month.

Cuomo's numbers are even better when it just boils down to his coronavirus response, which has garnered an 87 percent satisfaction rate.

The spike makes sense — as former Vice President Joe Biden noted Sunday, Americans historically tend to rally around presidents during times of crisis, and there's no reason to think that wouldn't be the same for governors.

Siena College surveyed 566 registered New York voters between March 22 and 26. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

time to restock
Edit

Trump again blames Obama for leaving behind 'empty shelf' of medical supplies

9:42 a.m.

President Trump has once again blamed former President Barack Obama for a problem he had a few years to sort out.

In a Monday morning interview with Fox & Friends, Trump praised the "great relationship" he's built with governors across the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because Trump has apparently restocked the "empty shelf" of medical supplies he claimed he inherited from the previous administration. "Just like we had no ammunition ... well we didn't have very much in terms of medical product either."

It's not the first time Trump has complained about the "empty shelf" Obama left behind. He used that same "empty shelf" phrasing in a recent press conference, despite the fact that Trump has been in office for more than three years. Kathryn Krawczyk

save the date
Edit

The 2020 Summer Olympics will now begin in July 2021

9:37 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics
Charly Triballeau / Getty Images

The Olympics officially has a new start date.

Organizers announced Monday the Summer Olympics will take place in Tokyo from July 23, 2021 through Aug. 8, 2021, The New York Times reports.

That's a full year later than originally scheduled, but it was announced last week the games would be postponed as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said the games would begin sometime "beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021."

The International Olympic Committee said Monday the new 2021 dates "give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." The Associated Press reports there had previously been some discussion of moving the Olympics to the spring.

The Times notes that less than two weeks ago, the Olympics committee was saying that the games would proceed as scheduled in 2020, although a lot changed fairly quickly as the pressure for a postponement ramped up. Before the delay, Canada and Australia both said they wouldn't send athletes to the games should they still take place in July 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2020 Olympics name is still being retained, despite the new 2021 date.

"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel," IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday. "These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel." Brendan Morrow

live from delaware
Edit

Joe Biden launches podcast 'so we can keep talking with each other'

8:27 a.m.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Joe Biden is a podcaster now.

The former vice president and presidential candidate has launched a new podcast, Here's the Deal, as part of a virtual campaign from his basement amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In the first episode, he interviews Ron Klain, his former chief of staff and former Ebola czar.

"Why am I doing this?" Biden says at the start of the first episode. "Well, first, so we can keep talking with each other. We can't hold rallies anymore, but we're not gathering in large public spaces. We're living in a new normal."

Biden has recently started broadcasting from a home studio set up in his basement in Delaware, where he's conducted television interviews and held virtual press conferences. His communications director, Kate Bedingfield, told Politico last week that "we're thinking through what does a virtual campaign look like" amid the pandemic and "we're experimenting with a lot of different formats." This comes after an early virtual town hall from the campaign suffered from many technical issues.

In addition to interviewing Klain and discussing his plan for responding to the coronavirus crisis, Biden in the first episode of his podcast takes some questions, in response to one describing the precautions he's taking amid the pandemic including having anyone who comes into his house wear gloves and a mask. As he wraps up, Biden assures listeners that "we're going to beat this" and recommends that "if you have any friends or relatives or anybody who is shut in, pick up the phone and call them. Tell them you're thinking of them. See what they need."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also expected to soon launch a podcast, reportedly inspired by Howard Stern. Brendan Morrow

death and fox business
Edit

Fox News reportedly fears its early downplaying of COVID-19 leaves it open to lawsuits

7:45 a.m.

Fox Business announced Friday that it has "parted ways" with Trish Regan, a prime time host who gained notoriety for suggesting on her March 9 show that the COVID-19 coronavirus was a politically motivated "scam." The decision "took some journalists and anchors at the network by surprise," The New York Times reports, because "Fox executives are accustomed to withstanding public pressure, and rarely make personnel moves that can be construed as validating criticisms of the network."

Fox Business wished Regan the best and said the network "will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future" to focus on "the coronavirus crisis." On MNSBC Sunday morning, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman said ousting Regan appears to be part of a larger effort to limit legal liability tied to the disconnect between Fox's public and private responses to the pandemic.

In early March, "Fox News tried to do their original playbook, which was dismiss it as a hoax, say that this is another partisan attempt by Democrats to hurt Donald Trump, and this was the case where they could not prevent reality," Sherman said. "Fox News is a very powerful media organization, but it cannot stop people from dropping dead." He added:

When I've been talking to Fox insiders over the last few days, there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this. I've heard Trish Regan's being taken off the air is, you know, reflective of this concern that Fox News is in big trouble by downplaying this virus. ... I think this is a case where Fox's coverage, if it actually winds up being proved that people died because of it, this is a new terrain in terms of Fox being possibly held liable for their actions. [Gabriel Sherman, MSNBC]

Whether Fox's coverage of the coronavirus hurts Fox, it has helped Trump, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted March 19-24.

Pew surveyed 11,537 panelists and the margin of sampling error for that full sample is ±1.5 percentage points. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Amazon, Instacart workers demand more coronavirus protection

7:39 a.m.
The Amazon logo
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon employees at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse plan a walkout on Monday to demand greater precautions against coronavirus infections, CNN reports. The employees say the online retail giant shouldn't have kept the facility open after a confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus there last week, said Christian Smalls, an assistant manager at the facility who is leading the protest. Smalls said as many as seven workers there have been diagnosed with the virus. An Amazon spokesperson said Sunday that the company's top priority is worker health and safety. Employees of grocery delivery service Instacart are going on strike demanding more safety precautions and "hazard pay" for every delivery, Vice reports. Harold Maass

Quotables
Edit

Trump says he doesn't speak with 'nasty' governors but it doesn't affect the federal COVID-19 response

6:08 a.m.

Last week on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, President Trump said he doubted New York really needed all the ventilators they are requesting from the federal stockpile so hospitals can treat the tragic influx of COVID-19 patients. In a press conference Sunday, PBS NewsHour's Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about how those comments might affect the parceling out of the federal stockpiles to states. Trump incorrectly claimed he "didn't say that," told Alcindor to "be nice — don't be threatening," then, after letting her finish the question, said it wouldn't affect how the equipment is distributed. Trump shared an anecdote about sending "generators" to New York and suggested they disappeared from the warehouse.

"When journalists get up and ask questions that are so threatening," Trump said, and Alcindor cut in: "I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity." She tried to ask a second question, and Trump cut off her mic. When Trump called on CNN's Jeremy Diamond later, Diamond gave the mic to Alcindor to ask her follow-up, which was about deaths from the economic shutdown versus COVID-19.

Diamond then questioned if Trump was envisioning suggesting a regional relaxation of social distancing before April 30 — Trump said no — and asked about Trump's comments to governors on Friday: "You said, 'I want them to be appreciative.' You also said, 'if they don't treat you right, I don't call.'" "I didn't say that," Trump said. "These are direct quotes, sir," Diamond replied, reading the full quote. Trump quibbled with the "appreciative" quote but agreed he doesn't speak with certain governors, like the "nasty" Jay Inslee: "I don't like the governor of Washington, so do you know who calls? I get Mike Pence to call, I get the head of FEMA to call." He added that he wants the governors to appreciate not him, but the government's response, and called CNN "fake news." Watch the entire exchanges below, on CNN. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver explains why 'the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games,' despite Trump's best efforts

4:56 a.m.

"COVID-19 continues to rip around the globe," John Oliver said on Sunday's from-his-living-room Last Week Tonight. But the U.S. now has the most confirmed cases in the world, "and the president has only recently seemed to realize the gravity of the situation." Because the federal government "wasted so much time that we could have spent preparing" and "massively botched the rollout of testing for the virus," he said, our best shot at slowing this outbreak is strict social distancing.

President Trump and some of his allies think the cost may be too high. "I'm in no way minimizing the economic suffering caused by the shutdown," Oliver said. "But the idea that people should sacrifice themselves for the economy is absurd. And yet, it actually gained traction this week."

Oliver addressed right-wing market-worshippers like Glenn Beck and the lieutenant governor of Texas: "You get that the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games, right? You can't volunteer yourself as tribute. And what you're doing is actually much darker: You're actively volunteering others, including people of all ages with health conditions, to die. And even if these guys are okay with letting the coronavirus kill as many people as it feels like so that the economy's protected — which, again: really?!? — there are — and I cannot believe I have to say this — significant drawbacks to hundreds of thousands of people dying," Among them, such carnage "also tanks the economy," he said. "So relaxing social distancing right now isn't just trading one bad outcome for another; it's trading one bad outcome for both bad outcomes."

Oliver ran through some things Trump might have done, and could still do, to forestall a catastrophe. "This was always going to be hard," he said. "But it actually didn't need to be this hard. And that is why it's so profoundly disheartening that we're being led through this crisis by a man who may be less equipped to deal with this historical moment than anybody in recorded history."

"For once, something has come along that is more toxic and more threatening than this president, and somehow, he's got f---ing stage envy," Oliver sighed. "And look, I know this isn't exactly the first time that I've criticized Donald Trump, but I can't tell you how much I was rooting for him to do this better." If you don't mind NSFW language, watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.