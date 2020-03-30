See More Speed Reads
Really?
Edit

Trump tells governors he hasn't heard about a lack of coronavirus test kits 'in weeks'

March 30, 2020
A COVID-19 test kit.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

During a conference call with governors on Monday, President Trump expressed surprise that there were shortages of coronavirus test kits in the United States.

The New York Times obtained an audio recording of the phone call, in which Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is heard saying his state doesn't have an adequate number of tests. "Literally, we are one day away, if we don't get test kits from the CDC, that we wouldn't be able to do testing in Montana," he said.

There are reports out of all states that people with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms are not able to get tested due to a lack of kits, but Trump told the governors he hasn't "heard about testing in weeks. We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we're coming out with a faster one this week." He added, "I haven't heard about testing being a problem."

Based on how many people are being tested per capita, the United States is far behind other nations like South Korea, the Times reports. After the call, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said he was stunned by Trump's remarks. "It would be shocking to me that if anyone who has had access to any newspaper, radio, social networks, or any other communication would not be knowledgeable about the need for test kits," he told the Times. "I can be assured that the White House knows very well about this desperate need for test kits." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Edit

Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

March 30, 2020
Tomie dePaola.
Jonathan Fickies/Getty Images

Children's author and illustrator Tomie dePaola, the creator of the beloved Strega Nona character, died on Monday in New Hampshire. He was 85.

DePaola's literary agent told The Associated Press he had a serious fall last week, and died of complications following surgery.

During a career that lasted more than 50 years, dePaola worked on 270 books, which were translated into more than 20 languages, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 from the American Library Association. At the age of 4, dePaola told his family he wanted to write books, and they supported his passion for writing and drawing; he paid homage to his parents and siblings in some of his autobiographical works.

DePaola was teaching theater at Colby-Sawyer College when he created the character that became Strega Nona, doodling his first image of her during a meeting. He had her live in southern Italy because that's where his grandparents came from, and in 2013, he told AP Strega Nona was popular because "she's like everybody's grandmother. She's cute, she's not pretty, she's kind of funny looking, but she's sweet, she's understanding. And she's a little saucy, she gets a little irritated every once in awhile." Catherine Garcia

rulings
Edit

Judges block abortion bans in Ohio and Texas during coronavirus pandemic

March 30, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

Federal judges in Ohio and Texas on Monday blocked abortion bans enacted earlier this month amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

After the Ohio Department of Health temporarily suspended all "non-essential and elective surgeries" in order to avoid shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), Ohio Attorney General David Yost (R) said that meant abortions had to be "immediately" stopped. Texas did the same thing a few days later, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) telling doctors to hold off on procedures that were not medically necessary and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) saying that included "any type of abortion."

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin halted Texas' temporary ban, saying the order would cause patients to "suffer serious and irreparable harm." He also said the Supreme Court has "spoken clearly" on "a woman's right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion," and there "can be no outright ban on such a procedure."

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett said Ohio was unable to prove that performing surgical abortions would "result in any beneficial amount of net saving of PPE in Ohio such that the net saving of PPE outweighs the harm of eliminating abortion." Catherine Garcia

Bad Ideas
Edit

Mexico's president criticized for shaking hands with El Chapo's mother during coronavirus pandemic

March 30, 2020
Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing back at critics questioning his decision to travel on Sunday to Badiraguato, the hometown of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

While in Badiraguato, López Obrador met El Chapo's 92-year-old mother, María Consuelo Loera Pérez. Video shows López Obrador shaking hands with her while she sits in a car, and saying, "Don't get out," The Guardian reports.

His trip to Sinaloa state came one day after Mexico's deputy health minister asked citizens to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, and Lopéz Obrador's decision to visit with El Chapo's mom while traveling was a double whammy for people like journalist Pascal Beltrán del Río, who tweeted, "It is very hard to understand what the president did today in Badiraguato." Lopéz Obrador, he added, "failed to keep a healthy distance — in more than one sense."

Badiraguato is in a poor region, and López Obrador has promised to lift people there out of poverty. On Monday, he tweeted he was in Sinaloa to "connect with marginalized communities and villages," and later accused conservatives of turning this non-issue into a scandal. "Sometimes, because it's my job, I have to give my hand to white-collar criminals," he said. "So how could I not give it to an old lady?" Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Florida pastor arrested after holding crowded Sunday service amid 'safer-at-home' order

March 30, 2020
The River at Tampa Bay Church.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A Florida pastor was arrested on Monday and charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules after authorities say his church violated a "safer-at-home" order.

In an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus, Hillsborough County officials on Friday ordered all essential businesses and organizations to keep customers and employees six feet away from each other, or shut down. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said authorities received an anonymous tip on Sunday about Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church, with the person saying Howard-Browne "refused a request to temporarily stop holding large gatherings at his church. Instead, he was encouraging his large congregation to meet at his church."

A livestream of Sunday's service showed the church's main sanctuary was crowded, with people standing and sitting right next to each other. Earlier this month, the church posted on its website that it is a "place where people turn for help and for comfort in a climate of fear and uncertainty," and it would "be wrong for us to close our doors on them, at this time, or any time."

Howard-Browne posted a $500 bond and was released Monday afternoon, WTSP reports. If convicted, he faces up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Catherine Garcia

The waiting game
Edit

Nobody knows when Congress will go back to D.C.

March 30, 2020
Rep. Gerry Connolly.
ZACH GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

Congress initially planned to get back to work by April 20, but that's starting to feel like a pipe dream, Politico reports. Now, it's anybody's guess when lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill, as they, like the rest of the United States, wait out the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nothing has officially changed — April 20 is still the date on the docket, but resignation to the contrary seems to have set in among members of Congress. After all, President Trump, who once believed the U.S. economy would be "raring to go" again by April 12, just extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until the end of April. "That's sort of an aspirational goal, but I think it's obviously subject to radical change based on circumstances," said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). "April 20 is what, three weeks away? That seems a little early based on the pace of this crisis."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said "it's pretty hard to predict" when lawmakers will return, while his colleague Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said Congress should "lead by example" and keep things remote for now.

Capitol Hill has shown itself to be pretty susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus after five members of the House tested positive for COVID-19, including Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.), who tested positive Monday, just days after she spoke on the House floor. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also came down the virus. So, staying away certainly seems to make sense for the foreseeable future. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the new trump campaign
Edit

How coronavirus has reshaped Trump's economy-driven, rally-heavy re-election campaign

March 30, 2020
Donald Trump.
Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's biggest re-election strengths have gone the way of eat-in restaurants and economic stability as a whole.

When 2020 first rolled around, Trump's re-election campaign seemed to have a clear path forward. He'd keep holding massive rallies around the country where he'd tear apart his rivals and the media at large, and promise to keep growing the already sky-high economy. But the COVID-19 pandemic has ended both of those prospects, and so the Trump campaign machine has moved to duplicate that energy in other ways, ABC News reports.

Trump hasn't had an arena-filling rally in at least a month, replacing those frequent speeches with daily coronavirus addresses from the White House briefing room. And while Trump has mostly stayed tame with top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci by his side, the president has slipped to attack media members still present in the audience, doubt Democratic governors asking for ventilators, and repeat a few conspiracy theories. All of that content wouldn't be unusual at one of Trump's rallies.

On a more formal note, the Trump campaign has adapted to its rally-free reality by breaking out the phone lines. Campaign staffers call voters to praise Trump and his coronavirus response, but also throw in health checks and provide information about the pandemic. Read more about the new Trump campaign at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

stay at home
Edit

Virginia's new stay-at-home order is in effect until mid-June

March 30, 2020
Ralph Northam.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginians better prepare to hunker down.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued a new stay-at-home order for residents on Monday. It's pretty similar to directives in other states that have enacted them — people can only leave their homes for essentials like food and health care, and they can also step outside to exercise — but it stands out for its length. The order is effective until June 10, over two months from now.

Northam said he came to the decision because people were not complying with the state's recommendations of social distancing, and instead were crowding beaches and other recreational areas. Neighboring Maryland earlier issued a stay-at-home order, but it's not clear for how long, and Washington, D.C., followed suit as well to make an all-region mission.

Across the country, the San Francisco Bay area — the first region in the country to implement shelter-in-place — is extending the initial three-week measure until at least May 1.

This looks like it's part of a trend, after President Trump extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until April 30. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.